Half Moon Bay
Burglary
9:30 p.m., April 23, 2300 block S. Cabrillo Highway
Someone broke into a vehicle and stole a suitcase containing clothes and a wristwatch. The total loss stolen was estimated to be $18,790.
9:30 p.m., April 23, 2300 block S. Cabrillo Highway
Sometime between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m., someone broke into a locked vehicle and stole an estimated $16,490 worth of suitcases and backpacks containing electronics and clothes.
Drug paraphernalia
1:10 a.m., April 25, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies contacted a subject in a parking lot. The subject was on probation and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia which he tossed out in the process of detention. The subject was arrested, issued a citation with a promise to appear, and released from the scene without incident.
Theft
5 p.m., April 23, 4200 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Sometime between 3 and 5 p.m., someone cut the lock off a bicycle and took it out of the victim's truck bed. The bicycle was worth approximately $6,500.
Warrant
3:40 p.m., April 22, 100 block Poplar Street at Railroad Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the Piedmont Police Department.
11:54 p.m., April 22, 200 block S. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who had two active misdemeanor warrants, one out of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and another out of the Pacifica Police Department.
2:34 a.m., April 24, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped and arrested Guillermo Sandoval-Cruz, a 33-year-old Mountain View resident, who had an active felony warrant out of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was booked in Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
2:14 a.m., April 27, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and arrested a subject for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
Weapons
2:41 p.m., April 24, Purisima Street at Kelly Avenue
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man who fell off his bicycle and yelled at bystanders. Deputies said the man was known to them from previous contacts and was intoxicated. After arresting and searching him, they said he had a live ammunition round. The man was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Miramar
Controlled substance
10:34 a.m., April 25, 300 block Mirada Road
Deputies arrested a man who they said was under the influence of a controlled substance. After searching him, deputies said he had suspected methamphetamine. He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Princeton
Burglary
3:40 p.m., April 23, 300 block Capistrano Road
Somebody broke into and damaged a vehicle. The amount of the stolen items and damage was estimated to be $4,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.