El Granada
Identity theft
4 p.m., April 24, 100 block Francisco Street
A man reported that multiple credit cards had been stolen from him and used at businesses. The approximate amount spent was $3,063.
Half Moon Bay
Assault
1:05 a.m., April 24, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of attacking two men, hitting one in the face with a piece of wood. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Disorderly conduct
9:52 p.m., April 21, 100 block Oak Avenue at Pilarcitos Avenue
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who they said was drunk in public. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Drug paraphernalia
6:53 p.m., April 23, 300 block Grove Street
Deputies stopped the man on probation. After searching him, deputies said he had suspected oxycodone pills. The man was cited and released on promise to appear.
Warrant
5:39 p.m., April 19, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding bench warrant out of the Pacifica Police Department. The man was released on promise to appear.
3:35 p.m., April 22, 100 block Cabrillo Highway
Deputies located a subject with an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was issued a citation with a promise to appear and released from the scene without incident.
11:25 a.m., April 24, 100 block Cabrillo Highway
Deputies arrested a man they said resisted and assaulted deputies while fleeing them, causing minor injuries. The man had three misdemeanor warrants for his arrest and was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Moss Beach
Weapons
April 14, 100 block Corona Lane
A woman told deputies that two subjects drove by her house and fired BB guns out of their cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.