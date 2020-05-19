  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories
  3. Police Log

El Granada

Vandalism

10:05 a.m., May 11, Avenue Portola at Obispo Road

No Parking signs on the road were reported damaged. The signs are property of San Mateo County. No suspects have been identified.

Half Moon Bay

Drugs

11:04 p.m., May 9, Main Street at San Mateo Road

A 31-year-old Livermore man was allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia and a bag of suspected methamphetamine. He was cited and released.

Public intoxication

10:29 p.m., May 9, S. Cabrillo Highway at Miramontes Point Road

An 18-year-old Moss Beach man was reportedly intoxicated in public. He was transported to a sober center.

Vandalism

May 13, 0 block of Stone Pine Road

An unknown suspect vandalized a storefront by smashing one window with a rock. The damages were estimated at $750.

Moss Beach

Vandalism

3:10 p.m., May 13, 200 block of Virginia Avenue

A person reported that their power was shut off on their fuse panel located on the side of their residence. A phone line was also cut. The person was able to restore power and the phone company came out to fix the phone line.

Princeton

Animal bite

9 a.m., May 13, 300 block of West Point Avenue

An unleashed dog attacked and bit an elephant seal. The dog owner left the scene before deputies arrived. The seal was collected and transported by Marine Mammal Center.

Unincorporated

Vandalism

100 block of Johnson Pier

An unknown suspect scratched a vehicle’s headlight. The victim estimated the damage to be $400.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments