El Granada
Drugs
9:25 p.m., Feb. 23, 300 block of Almeria Avenue
A 32-year-old El Granada man reportedly was trespassing on private property. The man was on probation and wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of Alameda County. He was also allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and prescription medication. He was cited and released.
11:32 p.m., Feb. 25, Avenue Alhambra at Sevilla Avenue
A 42-year-old San Mateo man reportedly in possession of a suspected controlled substance. Derrick Dietz also was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
Half Moon Bay
Burglary
4:30 p.m., Feb. 26, Highway 92 at Skyline Boulevard
An unknown suspect smashed a window of a vehicle. A tool box, wallet, backpack with miscellaneous clothing and a stereo was stolen. The total loss is estimated at $400.
Drugs
6:50 p.m., Feb. 20, 500 block of Kelly Avenue
A 46-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly under the influence of drugs and had a dagger in his backpack. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
1:50 a.m., Feb. 23, 0 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies approached two people, one who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and the other who was on probation. The 70-year-old Pacifica man on probation allegedly was in possession of narcotics paraphernalia. Both people were cited and released.
7:45 a.m., Feb. 24, 0 block of Naomi Patridge Trail
A 44-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released.
DUI
12:28 p.m., Feb. 21, N. Cabrillo Highway at Grandview Boulevard
A 36-year-old Pleasanton man reportedly was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to a sobering center where he was cited.
Felony warrant
12:24 a.m., Feb. 26, Higgins Canyon Road at Main Street
A 50-year-old Long Beach man reportedly was found wanted on a felony warrant from Long Beach Police Department. Lamon Washington was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
Public intoxication
6:09 p.m., Feb. 23, 100 block of Poplar Street
Deputies responded to a disturbance at the beach where two men were reportedly intoxicated. One man fell and was transported to the hospital, while a 28-year-old Corvallis man was arrested for public intoxication and transported to San Mateo County jail to be released once sober.
Resisting arrest
1:23 p.m., Feb. 22, 0 block of Cabrillo Highway
A 63-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly was causing a disturbance at a business. He allegedly refused to take direction from deputies and was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
Theft
7 p.m., Feb. 19, 400 block of Johnston Street
A bicycle was stolen from a backyard. The loss is estimated at $500.
Moss Beach
Drugs
6:52 p.m., Feb. 24, 100 block of Bonita Street
A 28-year-old Moss Beach man allegedly was in possession of drug paraphernalia and was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Unincorporated
Drugs
11:27 p.m., Feb. 24, Cabrillo Highway at Verde Road
A 28-year-old Santa Clara man reportedly was in possession
of narcotics. He was issued a citation and released from the scene.
DUI
10:10 p.m., Feb. 24, 4200 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A 19-year-old San Mateo County man allegedly was driving under the influence. He was arrested and transported to a sobering center.
Public intoxication
12:27 a.m., Feb. 20, 100 block of Langley Hill Road
A 40-year-old San Mateo County man reportedly was intoxicated and caused a disturbance in public. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
