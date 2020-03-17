  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories
  3. Police Log

Half Moon Bay

Drugs

6:35 p.m., March 7, 100 block of San Mateo Road

A 29-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly was found in a parking lot and under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.

3:15 p.m., March 9, 100 block of Naomi Patridge Trail

A 39-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly was found in possession of a pipe and suspected methamphetamine. He was cited and released.

Grand theft

6:10 p.m., March 5, 100 block of Young Avenue

An unknown suspect stole a victim’s backpack while he was at a local beach. The backpack contained the victim’s car key, a towel and a cellphone.

Public intoxication

9:10 p.m., Kelly Avenue at Jenna Lane

A 45-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly was stumbling and yelling at a vehicle. He was allegedly intoxicated in public. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail to be released once sober.

La Honda

Discharge of firearm

7:42 p.m., March 7, Pescadero Creek Road at Pope Road

Deputies responded to a report of gunshots fired. Deputies arrived on scene and located shell casings. No property or injuries were reported.

Montara

Identity theft

Feb. 27, 1100 block of Cedar Street

An unknown suspect used a victim’s credit card to make fraudulent charges. The suspect attempted to have one of the items delivered to a local business in San Mateo County.

Possession of a weapon

11:56 p.m., March 6, 0 block of Montara State Beach Road

A 19-year-old Ceres man reportedly was found in possession of metal knuckles in his vehicle. He allegedly admitted to having them for protection. He was cited and released. r

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments