El Granada

DUI

11:41 p.m., March 12, Avenue Alhambra at Columbus Street

A 24-year-old Pacifica woman reportedly was driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and released to a sobering center.

Fraud

5:50 p.m., March 17, 200 block of Navarra Avenue

A person received a phone call from “tech support” that claimed that a computer account was compromised. The unknown suspect convinced the victim, under false pretenses, to purchase $2,500 worth of gift cards and give the gift card information over the phone.

Half Moon Bay

Burglary

7:45 a.m., March 13, 0 block of San Mateo Road

An unknown suspect entered a restaurant’s exterior refrigerator by prying the lock. The suspect stole four cases of beer and two wine bottles, an estimated loss of $320.

Drugs

9:13 a.m., March 11, Second Avenue at Poplar Street

A 26-year-old Half Moon Bay man allegedly was in possession of methamphetamine and a glass pipe. He was cited and released.

10:54 a.m., March 12, 500 block of Kelly Avenue

A 50-year-old Richmond man reportedly was in possession of a pipe used for ingesting methamphetamine. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.

Grand theft

6:30 p.m., March 12, 3100 block Miramontes Point Road

An unknown suspect stole a purse from an unlocked vehicle. The purse contained $700 in cash, multiple credit cards, a checkbook, a driver’s license and social security card.

Montara

Drugs

5:56 a.m., March 14, Devil’s Slide

A 20-year-old Modesto man allegedly was in possession of a controlled substance. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.

Unincorporated

DUI

6:08 p.m., March 11, Montara State Beach Road

A 31-year-old San Mateo County man reportedly was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was cited and transported to a sobering center.

