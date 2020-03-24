El Granada
DUI
11:41 p.m., March 12, Avenue Alhambra at Columbus Street
A 24-year-old Pacifica woman reportedly was driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and released to a sobering center.
Fraud
5:50 p.m., March 17, 200 block of Navarra Avenue
A person received a phone call from “tech support” that claimed that a computer account was compromised. The unknown suspect convinced the victim, under false pretenses, to purchase $2,500 worth of gift cards and give the gift card information over the phone.
Half Moon Bay
Burglary
7:45 a.m., March 13, 0 block of San Mateo Road
An unknown suspect entered a restaurant’s exterior refrigerator by prying the lock. The suspect stole four cases of beer and two wine bottles, an estimated loss of $320.
Drugs
9:13 a.m., March 11, Second Avenue at Poplar Street
A 26-year-old Half Moon Bay man allegedly was in possession of methamphetamine and a glass pipe. He was cited and released.
10:54 a.m., March 12, 500 block of Kelly Avenue
A 50-year-old Richmond man reportedly was in possession of a pipe used for ingesting methamphetamine. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
Grand theft
6:30 p.m., March 12, 3100 block Miramontes Point Road
An unknown suspect stole a purse from an unlocked vehicle. The purse contained $700 in cash, multiple credit cards, a checkbook, a driver’s license and social security card.
Montara
Drugs
5:56 a.m., March 14, Devil’s Slide
A 20-year-old Modesto man allegedly was in possession of a controlled substance. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
Unincorporated
DUI
6:08 p.m., March 11, Montara State Beach Road
A 31-year-old San Mateo County man reportedly was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was cited and transported to a sobering center.
