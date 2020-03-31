Half Moon Bay
Felony warrant
12:41 a.m., March 23, 100 block of San Mateo Road
A 41-year-old transient man was reportedly found wanted on a felony warrant. Gilberto Flores was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
Tamper with a vehicle
3 p.m., March 27, 200 block of San Mateo Drive
An unknown suspect stole a license plate from a vehicle.
5:10 a.m., March 29, 0 block of Santa Rosa Avenue
An unknown suspect rummaged through two unlocked vehicles parked in a driveway. Nothing was reported stolen.
Stolen vehicle
12:30 p.m., March 21, 1000 block of Suzanne Court
An unknown suspect stole a victim’s vehicle. No leads are available.
