Half Moon Bay

Felony warrant

12:41 a.m., March 23, 100 block of San Mateo Road

A 41-year-old transient man was reportedly found wanted on a felony warrant. Gilberto Flores was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.

Tamper with a vehicle

3 p.m., March 27, 200 block of San Mateo Drive

An unknown suspect stole a license plate from a vehicle.

5:10 a.m., March 29, 0 block of Santa Rosa Avenue

An unknown suspect rummaged through two unlocked vehicles parked in a driveway. Nothing was reported stolen.

Stolen vehicle

12:30 p.m., March 21, 1000 block of Suzanne Court

An unknown suspect stole a victim’s vehicle. No leads are available.

