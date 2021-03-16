Half Moon Bay
Drunken driving
12:52 a.m., March 7, Main Street at San Mateo Road
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man whom they say was driving while drunk and who had a narcotic. He was cited, transferred to the First Chance and released on a promise to appear in court.
Controlled substance
1:39 a.m., March 9, 300 block N. Cabrillo Highway
During a vehicle search, deputies found a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Both the driver and the passenger were cited.
Driving without a license
12:04 a.m., March 7, Cabrillo Highway at San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped a juvenile without a license to drive. He was cited and his parents retrieved him.
Hit-and-run
4:29 p.m., March 8, 4200 block Cabrillo Highway
Deputies responded to a car collision. One of the drivers fled the scene but was later located and found to be drunk, according to authorities. The man was arrested, transported to First Chance and released on a promise to appear in court.
Identity theft
March 8, 400 block Grand Boulevard
Someone opened a bank account using a Half Moon Bay man’s name without his authorization. There was no monetary loss and the account was closed. There were no leads.
Stolen vehicle
1:45 a.m., March 9, 500 block Spindrift Way
A car was stolen but deputies do not have any leads.
3:57 a.m., March 9, 600 block Myrtle Street
A resident reported someone stole his car. The victim provided video footage of the crime to deputies, but there were no leads.
Theft
7 p.m., March 11, 1100 block Main Street
Someone stole a catalytic converter worth $2,000 from a parked vehicle. There were no leads.
La Honda
Controlled substance
6 p.m., 2100 block La Honda Road
Deputies arrested a man with a narcotic in his car. He was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.
Montara
Stored vehicle
11 a.m., March 6, 11th Street at Farallone Avenue
A car was towed after overstaying the 72-hour parking limit.
Princeton
Suspended license
7:55 a.m., March 11, Princeton Avenue at Vassar Street
Deputies stopped a man driving with a suspended license and who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the Sheriff’s Office. He was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.
Unincorporated
Theft
11 p.m., March 11, 100 block Poppy Lane
Someone stole a catalytic converted from a car. The theft left signs of having used a power tool and hacksaw during the theft.
