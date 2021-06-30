Half Moon Bay
False registration
7:26 p.m., June 23, 4200 block N. Cabrillo Highway
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and cited a man on a motorcycle who admitted to placing an illegal license plate on his vehicle to avoid being pulled over.
Terrorist threats
9:49 a.m., June 18, 500 block of Kelly Avenue
Deputies took a report of threats to a male victim and his family. The threats via text message came after the victim contacted an escort service but later declined the services.
Warrant
10:23 p.m., June 14, Filbert Street at First Avenue
Deputies stopped a man who had an outstanding warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. A consent search was conducted and deputies found suspected narcotics and paraphernalia. The man was cited on a promise to appear and released without incident.
11:32 p.m., June 14, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies contacted a man who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. A consent search was conducted and deputies found a suspected controlled substance. He was cited for the drugs and booked into the San Mateo County jail on the outstanding warrant.
11 a.m., June 18, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies arrested a man who has an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Sheriff’s Office. He booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
1:59 a.m., June 20, 3000 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies arrested George Falcon Gallegos, a 47-year-old resident of Santa Cruz, on an outstanding felony warrant from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop. Deputies searched his vehicle and found drugs. He was booked in the San Mateo County jail.
El Granada
Controlled substance
6:26 p.m., June 16, Regent Street at Yale Avenue
A vehicle was reported stolen sometime between June 15 and June 16, but it was found a few blocks away. A male suspect on probation was contacted and provided a statement. Deputies searched the vehicle and found narcotics. The male subject was cited and released at the scene.
