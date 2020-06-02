Half Moon Bay
Drugs
1:22 a.m., May 27, 200 block of Pilarcitos Avenue
A 20-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly in possession of suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Vandalism
3 a.m., May 21, N. Cabrillo Highway at San Mateo Road
An unknown person entered the United States Geological Survey Data Facility by forcing entry. The suspect located and destroyed three electronic recording devices. Total damage is estimated at $15,000. No items were stolen.
La Honda
Battery
9:26 p.m., May 26, 6800 block of La Honda Road
A 47-year-old La Honda man reportedly went to the victim’s residence, slammed a car door on his foot, brandished a knife and then threatened the victim. The victim declined medical assistance. Rory Davis was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
