El Granada

Vehicle burglary

6:30 p.m., June 3, 400 block of San Juan Avenue

An unknown suspect smashed the front passenger side window of a victim’s vehicle. A coin purse and other personal items were taken. The loss is estimated at $15.

Half Moon Bay

Public intoxication

7:34 p.m., June 3, S. Cabrillo Highway at Kelly Avenue

A 42-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly was using inappropriate language and racial slurs. He was arrested for being drunk in public. While being transported to San Mateo County jail, he allegedly intentionally struck his head in the patrol car, causing a laceration on his forehead. He was evaluated at a local hospital before being booked into the jail.

Moss Beach

Drugs

8:34 p.m., June 3, Corona Street at Culebra Lane

A 20-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly was in possession of narcotics. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.

Vehicle burglary

5 p.m., June 3, 100 block of Airport Street

An unknown suspect smashed the front driver’s side window of a victim’s vehicle. The suspect stole paperwork and other personal items estimated at $10.

