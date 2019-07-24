Half Moon Bay
Animal bite
10:49 p.m., July 16, 0-100 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A man reportedly sustained minor injuries from a dog bite. Peninsula Humane Society responded and took custody of the dog for quarantine.
Drugs
5:35 p.m., July 18, 0-100 block of San Mateo Road
A 39-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly found at a transient encampment on private property. He was allegedly ingesting a controlled substance and in possession of drug paraphernalia. The man was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Mail theft
7:00 p.m., July 19, 400 block of Antoinette Lane
A woman reported finding mail in her mailbox that did not belong to her. The mail was all from the same area in Moss Beach, and the owners of the mail will be contacted.
Misdemeanor warrant
7:03 p.m., July 16, 100 block of Young Avenue
A 21-year-old Pacifica woman was reportedly found to be wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County. She was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Missing person returned
July 19, 300 block of Main Street
Deputies reportedly found an elderly man who had been reported missing out of San Jose. He was in good health and released to family.
Trespassing
7:48 a.m., July 18, 0-100 block of San Mateo Road
Four transient people were reportedly found at an encampment on private property. A 29-year-old man was reportedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released on his promise to appear. A 26-year-old man, a 43-year-old man, and a 35-year-old woman were also cited and released on their promises to appear.
8:19 a.m., July 19, 0-100 block of San Mateo Road
Two transient people were reportedly found at an encampment on private property after being cited by deputies the previous day. A 26-year-old man and a 43-year-old man were arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
La Honda
Vehicle burglary
1:00 p.m., July 14, Cabrillo Highway at Dehoff Canyon Road
An unknown suspect smashed a window and took a purse containing a wallet with credit/debit cards. The property was valued at $32 and damage to the window was estimated at $280. The suspect attempted to use the victim’s credit card but was unsuccessful.
Pescadero
Drugs
3:22 a.m., July 19, 5700 block of Cabrillo Highway
A 28-year-old Santa Cruz man was reportedly found in possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, burglary tools and property that didn’t belong to him. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Princeton
DUI
8:25 p.m., July 20, 300 block of Capistrano Road
A vehicle reportedly sideswiped a patrol vehicle, and the 38-year-old driver was found to be intoxicated. He was arrested, and a passenger in the car was reportedly found to be intoxicated as well.
Drugs
7:46 p.m., July 19, Broadway and Prospect Way
A 41-year-old Montara woman was reportedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The woman was cited and released.
