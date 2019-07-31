El Granada
DUI
12:15 a.m., July 28, Cabrillo Highway at Coronado Street
A San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop and reportedly found the driver to be under the influence of alcohol. CHP arrived to complete the DUI investigation and subsequent arrest.
Misdemeanor warrant
8:18 p.m., July 24, 400 block of El Granada Boulevard
A 57-year-old El Granada man was reportedly found to be wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
Scam
10 a.m., July 25, 500 block of Hermosa Avenue
A victim provided $400 worth of gift cards to an unknown suspect allegedly representing himself as a Microsoft employee via telephone.
Half Moon Bay
Alcohol
8:05 p.m., July 25, Kelly Avenue at Main Street
Someone was cited and released for allegedly possessing an open container of alcohol in public.
Drugs
4:00 p.m., July 24, 200 block of Pilarcitos Avenue
A 19-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly found in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
6:06 p.m., July 27, 100 block of San Mateo Road
A 52-year-old transient man was reportedly found to be in probation with search conditions. He was allegedly found in possession of a suspected controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
DUI
11:48 p.m., July 27, 100 block of San Mateo Road
A 20-year-old Pescadero man reportedly appeared to be intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Minor in possession
6:11 p.m., July 27, Surfer’s Beach
An 18-year-old Sunnyvale woman was reportedly found to be under the age of 21 and in possession of alcohol and marijuana. She was also reportedly driving without a license. The woman was cited and released on her promise to appear.
Misdemeanor warrant
9:37 p.m., July 22, 200 block of S. Cabrillo Highway
A 52-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly found to be wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
10:18 p.m., July 22, 4000 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A 50-year-old Novato woman was reportedly found to be wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County. She was also allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia. The woman was cited and released on her promise to appear.
3:50 p.m., July 22, 0-100 block of San Mateo Road
A 22-year-old Pescadero man was reportedly wanted on two misdemeanor warrants from San Mateo County. He was cited and released on her promise to appear.
11:48 p.m., July 27, 100 block of San Mateo Road
A 32-year-old Pescadero man was reportedly found to be wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of Santa Cruz County.
Public intoxication
8:34 p.m., July 23, 0-200 block of Kelly Avenue
A 33-year-old Half Moon Bay woman was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and unable to take care of herself. She was arrested and transported to the San Mateo County jail to be released when sober.
Stolen vehicle
9:30 a.m., July 25, 2000 block of Avignon Place
Someone reportedly failed to return a borrowed vehicle to its owner and stopped returning the owner’s phone call.
Suspended license
6:53 p.m., July 28, 0-100 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A 63-year-old Pacifica man was cited for allegedly driving with a suspended license.
Traffic accident
12:43 p.m., July 23, South Cabrillo Highway at Fairway Drive
A collision occurred when a driver made an unsafe turn and hit a PG&E pole. No injuries were reported.
Montara
Threats
8:48 a.m., July 26, 400 block of 3rd Street
A 37-year-old Montara man allegedly threatened to kill his parents while they slept. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Moonridge
Public intoxication
8:45 p.m., July 27, Elderberry Road at Miramontes Point Road
A 19-year-old Pasadena man was allegedly found intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail to be released when sober.
Moss Beach
Drugs
11:42 p.m., July 23, Airport Street at Cornell Avenue
A 20-year-old Moss Beach woman was stopped when the brake light of her vehicle allegedly did not illuminate. A deputy allegedly found a controlled substance during a consent search of the car. The woman was cited and released on her promise to appear.
Unincorporated
Vehicle burglary
5 p.m., July 24, 0-100 block of Gray Whale Cove
An unknown suspect smashed the window of a vehicle and stole fishing equipment. The loss was estimated at $150.
11 a.m., July 26, Devil’s Slide
An unknown suspect smashed a window and took a purse and wallet worth $110.
Vehicle registration
1:15 a.m., July 26, Cabrillo Highway at San Gregorio Beach
A 36-year-old Santa Cruz man was cited and released for allegedly displaying false registration tabs on his vehicle.
