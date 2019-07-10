  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories
  3. Police Log

El Granada  

Fireworks

9:30 p.m., July 4, 900 block of Ferdinand Avenue

A 22-year-old Redwood City man allegedly admitted to lighting a large firework. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.

9:50 p.m., July 4, 900 block of Palma Street

A 27-year-old Moss Beach man was reportedly found in possession of illegal fireworks. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.

Misdemeanor warrant

2:20 p.m., July 1, 300 block of Columbus Street

A 71-year-old man was reportedly found on a misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.

 

Half Moon Bay

Carrying concealed dagger

9:09 p.m., July 3, 100 block of Main Street

A 26-year-old transient was reportedly found in possession of a dagger. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.

Driving without a license

10:09 p.m., July 5, S. Cabrillo Highway at Wavecrest Avenue

A 28-year-old Moonridge man was reportedly driving without a license and with expired registration. 

He was cited and the vehicle was towed.

DUI

9:28 p.m., July 4, 0-100 block of San Mateo Road

A 27-year-old Sunnyvale woman was reportedly found to be intoxicated at a traffic stop. She was arrested and transported to a sobering center.

Fireworks

9:33 p.m., July 4, Pilarcitos Avenue and Pine Avenue

A 21-year-old El Granada man was reportedly found in possession of a Roman candle firework. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.

9:41 p.m., July 4, 400 block of Willow Avenue

A 42-year-old Half Moon Bay woman was reportedly found in possession of illegal fireworks. She was cited and released on her promise to appear.

Missing adult

7:16 p.m., July 2, 400 block of Kehoe Avenue

A deputy took a report of a missing elderly man who was later located in good health.

Public intoxication/assault

10:02 p.m., July 3, Naomi Partridge Trail

Deputies encountered a 39-year-old transient man who was allegedly intoxicated and uncooperative. He reportedly resisted and assaulted the deputies and was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.

 

La Honda

Trespass

10:56 p.m., July 2, 0-100 block of Sequoia Drive

A 50-year-old transient woman was reportedly intoxicated and refused to leave a property. The property owner signed a citizen’s arrest form and the woman was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.

 

Montara

Vehicle burglary

10 a.m., July 5, Gray Whale Cove

Someone smashed a car window and took a wallet containing credit cards. The loss was estimated at $330.

 

Moss Beach

Drugs

1:06 a.m., July 5, 9800 block of Cabrillo Highway

A 38-year-old San Francisco man was reportedly found in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.

 

Princeton

Vehicle burglary

12 p.m., July 1, 300 block of West Point

Someone smashed a car window and took a purse and wallet. The loss was estimated at $140.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments