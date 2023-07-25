El Granada
Disorderly conduct
1:31 a.m., July 13, 100 block Avenue Alhambra
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who they said was drunk and yelling obscenities. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility for public intoxication.
Half Moon Bay
Battery
2:34 p.m., July 18, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies arrested Shir Eitan, a 64-year-old Burlingame resident, for allegedly throwing an alcoholic drink on someone. Eitan was charged with felony probation violation and booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Drunk driving
11:14 p.m., July 15, 100 block S. Cabrillo Highway at Wavecrest Road
Deputies stopped and cited a male driver who they said was drunk. The man was transported to Star Vista to be released when sober.
Controlled substance
9:12 p.m., July 16, 200 block S. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a woman who they said was on probation. After searching her, deputies said she had methamphetamine, heroin and a pipe. The woman was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Vandalism
4:30 a.m., July 13, 100 block Main Street
Sometime between 4:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., someone slashed four of a car’s tires. The victim estimated the damage would cost $1,600.
Warrant
8:50 a.m., July 12, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped and cited a male driver who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
9:45 p.m., July 12, 100 block Bloom Lane
Deputies stopped and cited a woman who had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants, one from the San Mateo County Sheriff's
Office and another from the Menlo Park Police Department. The woman was released from the scene on promise to appear.
9:43 p.m., July 14, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Montara
Warrant
11:57 p.m., July 11, 100 Gray Whale Cove Parking Lot
Deputies stopped and cited a driver who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The subject was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Unincorporated
Drunk driving
4:34 a.m., July 14, 100 block San Mateo Road at Pilarcitos Creek Road
Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a stranded male motorist. After searching him, deputies said the man was in possession of methamphetamine. CHP officers arrested the man for drunk driving and cited him for possession of a controlled substance.
