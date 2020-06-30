Half Moon Bay
Attempted burglary
12:42 a.m., June 22, 0 block of Lewis Foster Drive
A burglary alarm went off at Half Moon Bay High School. When deputies responded they found a shattered window at the library building. No suspects were located and nothing was determined stolen.
Public intoxication
11:27 p.m., June 26, 2400 block of Cabrillo Highway
A hotel employee reported that a 54-year-old Pleasanton woman was causing a disturbance and under the influence of alcohol. She was transported to a sobering center and released once sober.
Shoplifting
11:35 a.m., June 24, 400 block of Main Street
An unknown suspect stole a hat from a display mannequin. The man was last seen riding a skateboard away from the retail store holding the stolen item. The loss is estimated at $300.
Vehicle burglary
5:55 p.m., June 24, Correas Street / Johnston Street
A man smashed a vehicle window and left the scene. No property was reported taken.
7:45 p.m., June 26, 3000 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
An unknown suspect broke into a vehicle and stole $1,750 worth of items.
Pescadero
Vehicle burglary
5:15 p.m., June 24, Bean
Hollow Road at Cabrillo Highway
An unknown suspect smashed a window of a vehicle and stole three bags containing electronic items, a passport and $500 in cash. The total loss is estimated at $16,400.
