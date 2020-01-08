Half Moon Bay
Drugs
6:06 p.m., Dec. 26, Third
Avenue at Poplar Street
A 52-year-old San Mateo man reportedly was found with a glass pipe that contained narcotics inside. He was cited and released.
6:33 p.m., Dec. 26, 0 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A 26-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly displayed signs of being under the influence of drugs. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
7:21 a.m., Dec. 31, 1000 block of Railroad Avenue
A 33-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly trespassing and found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
7:58 a.m., Dec. 31, 100 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A 44-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly in possession of a pipe with suspected methamphetamine. He was cited and released.
7:17 p.m., Dec. 31, 0 block of Naomi Patridge Trail
A 26-year-old Half Moon Bay resident was reportedly in possession of drug paraphernalia.
DUI
4:18 a.m., Jan. 1, Cabrillo Highway at Dolores Avenue
A vehicle reportedly collided with a cypress tree causing the air bags in the car to deploy. A 23-year-old El Granada man was transported to an area hospital and was later arrested for reportedly driving under the influence.
Extortion
3:36 p.m., Dec. 27, 1100 block of Main Street
A suspect reportedly convinced someone to expose himself in a sexual manner through a live video chat using his cellphone. The victim allegedly agreed and shared a video of himself with the suspect. The suspect allegedly claimed to have recorded images of the victim and threatened to expose those photos to his friends, family and co-workers if the victim did not send the suspect money. The victim did not give any money to the suspect.
Public intoxication
12:39 a.m., Dec. 28, 100 block of San Mateo Road
A 31-year-old Moss Beach man reportedly was involved in a physical altercation with another man in a parking lot of a convenience store in Half Moon Bay. The Moss Beach man was allegedly intoxicated and arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail, to be released when sober.
12:09 a.m., Dec. 29, 3000 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A 22-year-old San Carlos man allegedly was intoxicated in public and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
6:50 p.m., Dec. 29, 0 block of Cabrillo Highway
A 39-year-old man was reportedly under the influence of alcohol in a public space. He refused to identify himself to law enforcement and was booked into San Mateo County jail.
12:55 p.m., Jan. 1, 0 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A 63-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly was intoxicated in public. While in custody, the man allegedly attempted to spit at deputies multiple times. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
Vehicle burglary
1:10 a.m., Dec. 31, 500 block of Spindrift Way
An unknown suspect smashed a vehicle window. The loss is approximately $50 worth of clothes.
Moss Beach
DUI
8:17 p.m., Dec. 28, N. Cabrillo Highway at Capistrano Road
A reckless driver was reportedly displaying signs of being under the influence of alcohol. California Highway Patrol, who later arrested the driver, handled the case.
Princeton
Battery
7:48 p.m., Dec. 28, 200 block of Princeton Avenue
A woman and her adult son reportedly were involved in a physical altercation. The son declined to seek prosecution.
Vehicle burglary
5:45 p.m., Jan. 1, 0 block of Johnson Pier
An unknown suspected smashed the right rear
window of a rental vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot of a restaurant. A backpack was stolen which contained the victim’s wallet and other miscellaneous items. The victim estimated the loss at $1,780.
Pescadero
Felony warrant
11:39 p.m., Dec. 30, Pescadero State Beach
A 50-year-old Santa Cruz man was arrested for having an outstanding felony warrant. Nathan Daniel Barnes was booked into San Mateo County jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.