El Granada
Felony warrant
3:18 p.m., Dec. 24, N. Cabrillo Highway at Capistrano Road
A 44-year-old San Francisco man was reportedly sleeping close to the road adjacent to Cabrillo Highway. Gabriel Joseph Lopez reportedly had two felony warrants out against him from Los Angeles County. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
Grand theft
1:25 a.m., Dec. 20, 700 block of Avenue Balboa
An unknown suspect stole a five-wheel trailer hitch and cooler from a driveway. The victim confronted the suspect who reportedly ran from the scene. The victim recovered the items.
Half Moon Bay
Concealed firearm
2:15 p.m., Dec. 23, N. Cabrillo Highway at Ruisseau Francais Avenue
During a traffic stop, deputies reportedly found Leonard Lara Hernandez, 49, of Chico, driving with an active felony warrant and a loaded handgun in the vehicle. The handgun was reportedly found in an unsecured area within reach of the driver’s 8-year-old child. Hernandez was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Drugs
1:37 p.m., Dec. 20, 0 block of Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies reportedly found two people trespassing on the trail. During a search, one of the people, a 26-year-old Half Moon Bay man was allegedly in possession of a controlled substance. He was cited and released on his promise to appear. The second person was admonished for trespassing and released.
1:24 a.m., Dec. 23, 0 block of San Mateo Road
A 36-year-old Hayward man was arrested for reportedly being in possession of marijuana with the intent to sell. He was cited and released.
11:09 p.m., Dec. 22, Main Street at San Mateo Road
A 25-year-old San Mateo County woman was found with an active warrant for her arrest. Once at the jail, she was reportedly found with a glass pipe used to ingest narcotics and methamphetamine.
Hit and run
3:58 a.m., Dec. 21, Highway 92
A driver reported a hit-and-run collision. The vehicle’s front driver’s-side wheel was hanging on by a tie-rod and the vehicle also had major front-end damage. Deputies were unable to find the suspected driver who reportedly hit the vehicle with his own car.
Identity theft
Dec. 9, 300 block of Grand Boulevard
A victim was notified someone asked to be added to her credit card account. The victim reported it to her credit company and she was able to cancel her card.
Trespass
10:11 a.m., Dec. 20, 0 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A 52-year-old El Granada man was reportedly found trespassing on private property. The man was cited and released on his promise to appear.
1:18 p.m., Dec. 20, 0 block of Naomi Patridge Trail
A 44-year-old Half Moon Bay man was on property from which he had been banned. He was cited and released.
Moss Beach
DUI
12:50 a.m., Dec. 21, California Avenue at Stetson Street
A person was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Vandalism
12:23 a.m., Dec. 22, 700 block of Lancaster Boulevard
A felony vandalism was reported with total damage estimated at $1,500.
Pescadero
Felony warrant
9 p.m., Dec. 21, 5500 block of Pescadero Creek Road
A family disturbance was reported and when deputies arrived a 20-year-old Half Moon Bay woman was found wanted on a felony warrant from the Turlock Police Department. Megan Abigail Tague was arrested and
booked into San Mateo County jail.
Stolen vehicle
8:05 a.m., Dec. 23, 300 block of Pigeon Point Road
A vehicle was reported stuck in the mud. When deputies arrived, a 33-year-old Santa Cruz woman was found with the vehicle, which was allegedly stolen out of San Jose. A search of the vehicle also revealed a clear bag with suspected methamphetamine. The woman was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
Princeton
Public intoxication
10:23 p.m., Dec. 21, 0 block of Johnson Pier
A 44-year-old Oakland woman was reportedly yelling for help. When deputies arrived, she was determined to be intoxicated and unable to care for herself. She was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail, to be released once sober.
Unincorporated
Drugs
10:13 p.m., Dec. 23, Iris Lane at Miramontes Point Road
A 40-year-old Santa Ana man was reportedly found in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. He was cited and released.
