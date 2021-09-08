Half Moon Bay
Battery
8:30 p.m., Aug. 27, Lewis Foster Drive
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a possible battery that occurred between juveniles and interviewed both parties with their parents. Deputies determined one juvenile suspect committed a simple battery against two juvenile victims.
Drunken driving
5:39 p.m., Aug. 29, Main Street at Correas Street
Deputies stopped a male driver who they said displayed objective signs of alcohol intoxication. He performed a series of sobriety tests and was arrested and booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Controlled substance
11:29 a.m., Aug. 31, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies contacted two men in a parked vehicle. The driver, who was out on bail for an active case, was arrested after deputies searched him and found suspected narcotics. In a backpack the passenger claimed was his, deputies found a used needle and suspected methamphetamine. The passenger, who was out on court supervision, was cited and released on a promise to appear.
Firearms
5:10 p.m., Aug. 26, 200 block Alameda Avenue
Deputies responded to a report of a man brandishing a firearm and violating a court order. The suspect denied the allegations and was released from the scene.
Grand theft
Aug. Aug. 27, 400 block Antoinette Lane
Someone reported the theft of a firearm from an unlocked vehicle.
Poaching
12:20 a.m., Aug. 28, 100 block Tunitas Beach Road
Deputies stopped and cited five men who caught Dungeness crabs out of season.
Warrant
2:20 p.m., Aug. 31, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. After searching him, deputies said he had a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The man was cited and released from the scene without incident.
11:15 p.m., Aug. 31, 400 block Cypress Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had a misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
8:11 p.m., Sept. 1, 4000 block Cabrillo Highway
Deputies arrested Jose Cuevas Ramirez, an 18-year-old Redwood City resident who had an active felony warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and a misdemeanor warrant out of the Redwood City Police Department.
Vandalism
Aug. 30, 400 block Kelly Avenue
Someone broke the windows and lights on a school bus. The total estimated damage was $50,000.
La Honda
Controlled substance
7:08 p.m., Aug. 27, 100 block Pope Road
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Another woman was in the vehicle with him. Deputies searched them and said they found suspected narcotics. Both subjects were cited and released without incident.
