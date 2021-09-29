Half Moon Bay
Drug paraphernalia
5:27 p.m., Sept. 19, 300 block N. Cabrillo Hwy
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and cited a man who they said had drug paraphernalia.
Drunken driving
6:07 p.m., Sept. 18, 100 block Miramontes Point Road
Deputies stopped and arrested a male driver who they said was drunk. He was booked into the San Mateo County jail without incident.
Reckless driving
4:15 p.m., Sept. 16, N. Cabrillo Highway at Highway 92
Someone reported a vehicle that was driving recklessly. Deputies contacted the driver and took the case for informational purposes.
Vandalism
7:40 a.m., Sept. 22, 1100 block Main Street
Someone vandalized a parked vehicle. The owner estimated vehicle sustained approximately $1,070 worth of damage.
Warrant
10:52 p.m., Sept. 17, S. Cabrillo Highway at San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who had an active misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Pescadero
Burglary
12:18 a.m., Sept. 22, Cabrillo Highway at Hill Road
Someone smashed a car’s rear driver-side window and reportedly stole a purse, backpack and other miscellaneous personal items worth $1,500.
Warrant
7:55 p.m., Sept. 20, Pescadero Creek Road at Pope Road
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an active misdemeanor from San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Princeton
Suspended license
6:21 p.m., Sept. 19, Johnson Pier
Deputies stopped and cited a male driver who had a suspended license and was violating a court order. He was released on promise to appear.
Warrant
5:41 a.m., Sept. 18, Johnson Pier
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sherriff’s Office.
3:14 p.m., Sept. 19, Johnson Pier
Deputies arrested a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sherriff’s office. He was booked into the San Mateo County jail without incident.
