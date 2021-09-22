Half Moon Bay
Battery
5:20 p.m., Sept. 11, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies responded to a possible battery at a store after someone reported a man pushed him without provocation. Deputies located the subject, who was on parole and he was booked into the San Mateo County jail without incident.
Controlled substance
7 p.m., Sept. 11, Cabrillo Highway at Tunitas Creek Road
Deputies stopped and cited a woman who they said was in possession of a controlled substance.
Warrant
10:12 a.m., Sept. 9, N. Cabrillo Highway at Frenchmans Creek Road
Deputies arrested a motorcyclist who they said attempted to evade them by hiding under a bridge and resisting arrest. He was identified as Matthew Weatherford, 39, of Burlingame. He had two active felony arrest warrants out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and a misdemeanor warrant from the Burlingame Police Department. He was booked into the San Mateo County jail.
1:07 a.m., Sept. 11, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an active misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
3:30 a.m., Sept. 12, N Cabrillo Highway at Spindrift Way
Deputies stopped and cited a male driver who had an active misdemeanor warrant out of Santa Cruz County.
El Granada
Grand theft
11:30 a.m., Sept. 13, 100 block Madrid Avenue
Someone stole a catalytic converter.
7:30 a.m., Sept. 14, 400 block Palma Street
Another catalytic converter was reported stolen.
Pescadero
Warrant
6:38 p.m., Sept. 13, 200 block Stage Road
Deputies contacted a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was issued a citation and released from the scene.
Unincorporated
Controlled substance
8:19 a.m., Sept. 9, 100 block S. Devil’s Slide Road
Deputies stopped and cited a woman they said had narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
Drunken driving
5:47 p.m., Sept. 14, San Mateo Road at Digges Canyon Road
Deputies stopped a male driver who they said was drunk. He was arrested and booked at the San Mateo County jail without incident.
Warrant
8:43 a.m., Sept. 9, 100 block S. Devils Slide Road
Deputies stopped a man identified as Derek James Hite, 33, of Morgan Hill, who had a felony warrant out of Santa Clara County. After searching him, deputies said they found methamphetamine. Hite was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.