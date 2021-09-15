Half Moon Bay

Controlled substance

4 a.m., Sept. 4, 500 block Kelly Avenue

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a woman who they said was under the influence of a controlled substance. After searching her they said she was in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked in the San Mateo County jail without incident.

1:25 a.m., Sept. 7, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway

Deputies stopped a man who they say possessed suspected methamphetamine. He was issued a citation and released from the scene with a promise to appear.

Poaching

12:18 a.m., Sept. 3, Tunitas Beach Road at Cabrillo Highway

Deputies cited four people who were allegedly poaching crab in a designated wildlife sanctuary. They were cited and released on promises to appear.

12:51 a.m., Sept. 5, 100 block Tunitas Beach Road

Deputies cited two men for having Dungeness crab out of season.

Suspended license

2:19 p.m., Sept. 8, Johnston Street at Miramontes Street

Deputies stopped a male driver who had a suspended license.

Vandalism

Sept. 7, 100 block Lewis Foster Drive

Several instances of graffiti were located at Half Moon Bay High School from Sept. 1 and Sept. 7.

Warrant

5:47 p.m., Sept. 8, 100 block Stone Pine Road

Deputies stopped and cited a woman who had an active misdemeanor warrant out of the Gilroy Police Department.

Moss Beach

Burglary

9:30 a.m., Sept. 6, 500 block, California Avenue

Someone reported $70 worth of items were stolen from his vehicle. He also told deputies a credit card taken from the vehicle was used at a hardware store.

La Honda

Warrant

11:21 a.m., Sept. 4, 8700 block La Honda Road

Deputies stopped a male driver during a traffic stop who had an active misdemeanor warrant from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County jail.

Pescadero

Public intoxication

5:23 p.m., Sept. 3, 12300 block Cabrillo Highway

Deputies stopped a man walking on the side of the highway and said he was drunk. He was arrested and transported to the San Mateo County jail to be released when sober.

Princeton

Drugs

3:48 p.m., Sept. 2, 100 block Columbia Avenue

Deputies contacted a man who was in possession of drug paraphernalia and had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was cited and released from the scene.

