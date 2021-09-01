Half Moon Bay
Poaching
1:51 a.m., Aug. 21, 200 block San Mateo Road
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle with three men who had possession of recently caught Dungeness crabs while out of season. All three men were issued citations and released from the scene without incident.
Probation revocation
1:31 p.m., Aug. 19, 500 block Grandview Boulevard
Deputies arrested a man after his probation was revoked. He was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Suspended license
12:42 a.m., Aug. 21, S. Cabrillo Highway at Miramontes Point Road
Deputies stopped a driver who had a suspended license. He was cited and released from the scene without incident.
Warrant
6:13 p.m., Aug. 19, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a woman who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
11:47 a.m., Aug. 20, 300 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a man who had an outstanding arrest warrant out of the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office. He was cited and released from the scene without incident.
7:23 p.m., Aug. 22, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an active misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
5:19 p.m., Aug. 23, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a woman who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
2:07 p.m. Aug. 24, 100 block state Highway 1
Deputies conducted a wellness check on a mother and son sleeping in a vehicle. The son was identified as Charles Robert Bowen Jr., a 26-year-old Ukiah resident and felony fugitive from another state. Bowen was arrested and booked in the San Mateo County jail without incident. The vehicle was released to his mother.
Moss Beach
Resisting arrest
1 p.m., Aug. 21, 100 block Corona Street
Deputies boarded a SamTrans bus while responding to a report of a man suspected of stealing a cellphone and fleeing the scene. The suspect refused to identify himself, refused to get off the bus, and had to be physically removed from the bus. He was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County jail.
