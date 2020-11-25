  1. Home
El Granada

Vandalism

10 a.m., Nov. 20, N. Cabrillo Highway at Coronado Street

An argument broke out between a truck driver and a motorcyclist. The truck driver said the motorcyclist swiped the truck’s mirror, causing $200 in damages, then fled in a dark green Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Half Moon Bay

Drugs

12:45 p.m., Nov. 14, 0 to 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway

San Mateo County deputies suspected a driver carried methamphetamine. During the search, drugs were found in his pants pocket. He was cited and released.

2:15 a.m., Nov. 16, N. Cabrillo Highway at Spindrift Way

Deputies stopped a car for a code violation and proceeded with a search of the car. Deputies learned the passenger was on parole and found a glass pipe and what they suspected was methamphetamine.

Robbery

8:30 p.m., Nov. 18, N. Cabrillo Highway at San Mateo Road

A woman reported that two men held up a knife and demanded that she and her son surrender their bicycles. They did, fleeing in fear as the men made off with the bicycles.

Montara

Drugs

10:17 p.m., Nov. 14, 8400 block Cabrillo Highway

Deputies searched a man and say they found he was carrying drugs. He was cited and released without incident.

Unlawful parking

8:08 a.m., Nov. 15, 200 block Kanoff Avenue

A vehicle was towed for overstaying the area’s 72-hour parking limit.

Moss Beach

Burglary

Nov. 9, Airport Boulevard at La Granada Lane

Between Nov. 2 and Nov. 16, a burglar stole 100 picture frames and $800 in cash from a vehicle.

9 p.m., Nov. 14, 400 block Virginia Avenue

An unknown suspect entered a locked storage pod and stole 20 boxes of miscellaneous items.

Weapons

2 a.m., Nov. 16, 100 block Montara State Beach Road

Deputies stopped a man during a routine traffic stop and immediately spotted ammunition and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Princeton

Unlawful parking

3:57 p.m., Nov. 14, Stanford Avenue at Yale Avenue

A local company towed a vehicle that blocked a privately owned storage yard.

Unincorporated

Felony warrant

4:50 p.m., Nov 17, Chamomile Lane at Miramontes Point Road

Daniel Rodriguez, 27, of Half Moon Bay was arrested for being out on a felony warrant. He was booked into county jail.

