El Granada
Illegal parking
9:38 a.m., Nov. 12, 0 to 100 block Portola Avenue
A vehicle parked illegally near a construction site was towed.
Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
7:56 p.m., Nov. 10, 4200 block N. Cabrillo Highway
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies searched a car during a traffic stop and discovered methamphetamine.
7:24 p.m., Nov 12, Main Street at Mill Street
Deputies stopped a motorcyclist for expired registration. The driver was then found to be unlicensed and carrying narcotics. The driver was cited and released.
Drug paraphernalia
7:47 p.m., Nov. 10, Main Street at San Mateo Road
Deputies searched a vehicle and found a pipe used to ingest narcotics. The driver was cited and released.
10:30 a.m., Nov. 13, 400 block Filbert Street
Deputies searched a house and found methamphetamine paraphernalia in the subject’s bedroom. He was cited and released at his home.
DUI
7:05 p.m., Nov. 9, 3rd Avenue at Filbert Street
Following a traffic stop, a driver failed a series of sobriety tests. The car was towed and the driver was booked in county jail without incident.
Felony warrant
23:40 p.m., Nov. 13, John Street at Mill Street
Mario Valentino Pellegrini, 26, of Burlingame, was arrested for having an outstanding warrant out of Burlingame Police Department.
Firearm possession
9:53 p.m., Nov. 7, Main Street at San Mateo Road
Deputies responded to a car crash where one of the parties was found with a loaded firearm. The individual was cited and released without incident. No one was injured.
Grand theft
Nov. 5, 400 block Wave Avenue
An unknown suspect stole the catalytic converter to a vehicle. There are no leads.
9 p.m., Nov. 9, 0 to 100 block Main Street
A burglar took items from the shed of a commercial business. Sometime later, the suspect returned and tried to enter the locked property.
Petty theft
4:15 p.m., Nov. 5, 100 block Lewis Foster Drive
Someone stole a wallet with cash and a debit card from an unlocked vehicle. The thief twice used the stolen card.
Montara
Felony warrant
1:36 p.m., Nov. 7, 8th Street at Main Street
Andrew Vincent Peterson, 34, of Montara was found with an outstanding warrant outside of San Mateo County. He was arrested and booked into county jail.
Grand theft
1 a.m., Nov. 13, 1100 block Cedar Street
An unknown suspect stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in front of the vehicle owner’s residence.
4 a.m., Nov. 13, 400 block 8th Street
An unknown suspect stole a catalytic converter from a car parked along a residential street.
Moss Beach
Controlled substance
1:05 a.m., Nov. 8, Cabrillo Highway at Etheldore Street
During a traffic stop, a man was found to be driving with a suspended license and carrying narcotics and drug paraphernalia in his car. He was cited and released.
Felony warrant
12:33 p.m., Nov. 8, 500 block California Avenue
Bernard Joseph Schlatter, 39, of Montara, was found with an outstanding warrant. He was cited and released.
Grand theft
1:15 a.m., Nov. 13, 300 block Nevada Street
An unknown suspect stole a catalytic converter worth approximately $2,500.
Unincorporated
Vehicle burglary
2:30 p.m., Nov. 6, 100 block N. Devil’s Slide Road
An unknown suspect
broke into a vehicle by manipulating the lock on the driver’s side door. Two debit cards were stolen though not used.
