Half Moon Bay
Burglary
3 a.m., Nov. 4, 400 block Pine Avenue
An unknown suspect smashed the window of a victim’s parked vehicle and stole electronic equipment.
9:45 a.m., Nov. 4, 0 to 100 block Main Street
Three unknown suspects broke the window of a business and stole 10 Stihl chainsaws and approximately $2,166 in Milwaukee tools.
Controlled substance
8:44 a.m., Oct. 31, 0 to 100 block Naomi Partridge Trail
Deputies stopped and searched a man, discovering a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. He was cited and released.
12:28 a.m., Nov. 6., 0 to 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies searched a subject with an outstanding warrant from San Mateo County and said they found narcotics. The subject was cited and released.
DUI
12:36 a.m., Oct. 31, S. Cabrillo Highway at Filbert Street
San Mateo County responded to a car accident. An 18-year-old Half Moon Bay man was cited for drunken driving. Both the driver and the passenger were transported to a local hospital for injuries. The driver was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.
6:47 p.m., Oct. 31, S. Cabrillo Highway at Filbert Street
Deputies arrested a driver who caused a collision and was found to be driving under the influence.
Felony warrant
8:45 a.m., Oct. 31, 0 to 100 block Naomi Partridge Trail
Roberto Sonoqui, 35, of Half Moon Bay was found on parole with an active felony warrant while at a tent encampment. He was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Fraud
9:57 a.m., Oct. 31, 400 block Central Avenue
A subject paid $770 in two prepaid cards to someone believed to work for an electrical company but didn’t. There are no leads.
Grand theft
Oct. 31, Oct. 300 block Central Avenue
Unknown suspects stole the catalytic converter to a vehicle.
Nov. 5, 3:30 p.m., 1500 block Mizzen Lane
An unknown suspect stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
3:24 a.m., Nov. 6., 500 block Ruisseau Francais Avenue
An unknown suspect stole a catalytic converter worth about $2,500 from a vehicle parked in a residential driveway.
Stalking
11:30 a.m., Nov. 6, 400 block Willow Avenue
A victim reported fearing for their safety following threats. Deputies arrested the suspect at his residence. He was transported to county jail where he was booked for the reported threats and for violating his parole.
Moss Beach
Suspended license
12:32 a.m., Oct. 31, Cabrillo Highway at California Avenue
The driver falsely provided her sister’s name during a traffic stop. San Mateo County deputies found that the driver was driving with a suspended license and had multiple arrest warrants out of Solano County. She was cited and released on promise to appear in court.
Pescadero
Weapon
4:55 p.m., Oct. 25
A man allegedly fired a gunshot during a for-sale property visit by a group of two men, a woman and her two children. The group of victims said the man then pointed a shotgun at them, reportedly to get them off the property. The case was heard in misdemeanor court. The defendant denied discharging the shotgun or pointing the weapon at anyone. The man is out of custody on a $5,000 bail bond.
Princeton
Burglary
Oct. 30, Airport Street at Stanford Avenue
An unknown suspect burglarized a trailer home. The suspect entered through an unlocked door and stole the victim’s electronics. There are no leads.
1:00 a.m., Oct. 31, 200 block Yale Avenue
An unknown suspect entered a storage rental facility. The suspect cut the locks off several storage units. It is unknown if anything was taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.