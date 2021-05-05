Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
12:30 a.m., April 25, 300 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies searched a subject who was on a search and seizure probation status. The deputies say they found illegal drugs and paraphernalia. The subject was cited on a promise to appear.
Drunken driving
1:29 a.m., April 24, Poplar Street at Second Avenue
Deputies stopped a driver during a traffic stop who they say displayed signs of alcohol intoxication. The subject performed a series of sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for DUI.
Warrant
8:45 a.m., April 24, 900 block Dwight Avenue
A man was contacted and had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
3:20 p.m., April 25, 400 block Beach Avenue
Deputies contacted a man who had an outstanding felony warrant from the Walnut Creek Police Department. He was placed under arrest and transported to San Mateo County Jail.
La Honda
Assault
9:24 a.m., April 28, 8700 block La Honda Road
Deputies arrived on the scene after getting reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. After interviews with the suspect and victim, they determined the suspect had committed a violation. The subject was transported to a hospital and booked into county jail without incident.
Unincorporated
Controlled substance
9:10 a.m., April 28, 11600 block San Mateo Road
Deputies contacted a subject who they say had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The subject was issued a citation with a promise to appear.
