Half Moon Bay
Assault
10:48 a.m., May 14, 500 block Kelly Avenue
A juvenile suspect was arrested after allegedly assaulting someone with a weapon and causing injuries to the victim’s back and arm. The suspect was later located and booked in San Mateo County Youth Services Center without incident.
Drunken driving
11:38 p.m., May 14, Pilarcitos Avenue at Pine Avenue
Deputies contacted a man who was passed out in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle. They said he displayed objective signs of being under the influence of alcohol. He was placed under arrest for driving under the influence, cited and released to the First Chance Program.
False registration
2:49 p.m., May 17, 200 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped a male driver who they said admitted to putting a false registration tab on his vehicle to avoid being pulled over. The report will be sent to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Suspended license
7:33 p.m., May 15, 200 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped a driver who had a suspended license. The driver was issued a misdemeanor citation and released from the scene.
5:07 p.m., May 17, Kelly Avenue at Potter Avenue
Deputies stopped a man who had a suspended license. He was issued a misdemeanor citation and released from the scene
Warrant
10:08 a.m., May 13, Oak Avenue at Pilarcitos Avenue
Deputies arrested Roberto Carrillo Sonoqui, a 36-year-old from Half Moon Bay, who had an outstanding felony state parole warrant. Sonoqui was booked in the San Mateo County jail without incident.
8:12 p.m., May 16, 200 block S. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies arrested Daniel Rodriguez, 27, of Half Moon Bay, on a felony warrant. Rodriguez was booked in the San Mateo County jail.
Montara
Controlled substance
11:38 p.m., May 19, N. Cabrillo Highway at Second Street
Deputies stopped a male driver who had an active misdemeanor warrant. After searching him they found narcotics and drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released for the warrants and narcotic violations.
Moss Beach
Warrant
7:43 p.m., May 14, 100 block Corona Street
A missing person with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office was found in Moss Beach. The subject was cited and released from the scene without incident on a promise to appear.
Princeton
False registration
1:32 a.m., May 13, Stanford Avenue at Yale Avenue
Deputies contacted a subject at a traffic stop who had a false registration tab on the vehicle. The subject was issued a citation and released on a promise to appear.
