Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
5:28 p.m., May 9, Cabrillo Highway at San Mateo Road
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped two people during a traffic control check. Both had misdemeanor warrants. After searching the vehicle, deputies found a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The subjects were issued citations and released on a promise to appear.
11:20 p.m., May 12, Poplar Street at Third Avenue
Deputies stopped and searched a car that was occupied by people on probation. One of the men in the car had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Deputies say they found methamphetamine and the man was cited for drugs and for the misdemeanor warrant.
Suspended license
12:11 a.m., May 10, 100 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped a driver who had a suspended license. The subject was issued a citation on a promise to appear and was released from the scene without incident.
Warrant
11:10 a.m., May 9, 100 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies contacted a man wanted on a felony warrant from Contra Costa County. They say Kerlin Pineda, age 20, of San Leandro, was carrying brass knuckles and loose ammunition. The man was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County jail without incident.
7:16 p.m., May 11, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped a subject who had an outstanding warrant from the Pacifica Police Department. They said the subject also had a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The subject was cited and released on a promise to appear.
Princeton
Controlled substance
11:55 p.m., May 10, 200 block Capistrano Road
Deputies stopped a driver who was on probation, and after searching him say they found drug paraphernalia. The subject was cited and released from the scene on a promise to appear.
Unincorporated
Suspended license
10:15 p.m., May 11, Miramontes Point Road at Chamomile Lane
Deputies contacted a man at a traffic stop who had a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest out of the Atherton Police Department. He was cited for the suspended license and the misdemeanor warrant.
