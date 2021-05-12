El Granada
Controlled substance
6:09 p.m., April 30, 4200 block N. Cabrillo Highway
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a driver who they say had a controlled substance. The subject was cited and released on a promise to appear.
11:05 p.m., May 4, N. Cabrillo Highway at Capistrano Road
Deputies stopped a driver wanted on a warrant out of Alameda County. The passenger had a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, deputies say. Both subjects were cited and released on a promise to appear.
Half Moon Bay
Hit and run
5:55 p.m., April 29, 200 block Main Street
A male driver hit a tree on a public sidewalk and left the scene in his car. He did not provide his information to the property owner. Deputies contacted the driver later and he is said to have admitted to crashing his vehicle and leaving the scene. This case will be forwarded to the San Mateo County district attorney's office for review.
Suspended license
3:39 p.m., April 30, Kelly Avenue at Pilarcitos Avenue
Deputies stopped a driver who they say had a suspended driver's license. The driver was cited and released on a promise to appear.
Warrant
7 p.m., April 30, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies contacted a subject who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant with the San Mateo Sheriff’s Office. The subject was cited and released on a promise to appear.
1:12 p.m., May 6, 200 block S. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies contacted a man who was publicly intoxicated and a record check revealed he had a misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The subject arrested and booked into the San Mateo County jail without incident.
Princeton
Controlled substance
6:43 p.m., May 7, 100 block Johnson Pier
A subject was contacted pursuant to a traffic stop. A probation search revealed the subject to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The subject was cited and released on a promise to appear.
