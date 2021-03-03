  1. Home
El Granada

Feb. 14, 300 block El Granada Boulevard

Someone used a resident’s Social Security number to file an unemployment insurance claim with the Employment Development Department. The resident did not lose money. There were no leads.

Montara

Warrant

10:35 a.m., Feb. 23, 400 block Third Street

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. She was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.

Moss Beach

Threats

2 a.m., Feb. 24, 200 block Nevada Avenue

Someone called from a blocked number and left two messages to the home of a member of the county’s Parks Department staff. The caller threatened to harm the family and damage the department’s vehicles. The number could not be traced.

