El Granada
Feb. 14, 300 block El Granada Boulevard
Someone used a resident’s Social Security number to file an unemployment insurance claim with the Employment Development Department. The resident did not lose money. There were no leads.
Montara
Warrant
10:35 a.m., Feb. 23, 400 block Third Street
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. She was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.
Moss Beach
Threats
2 a.m., Feb. 24, 200 block Nevada Avenue
Someone called from a blocked number and left two messages to the home of a member of the county’s Parks Department staff. The caller threatened to harm the family and damage the department’s vehicles. The number could not be traced.
