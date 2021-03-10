  1. Home
Half Moon Bay

Controlled substance

10:45 a.m., March 1, Naomi Patridge Trail

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Maria Essiemay Gaytan, 26, of Half Moon Bay, who was on search and seizure probation. Deputies also found she had a felony warrant out of the Sheriff’s Office and possessed a controlled substance. She was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.

False registration

6:54 p.m., March 5, 100 block San Mateo Road

Deputies found a driver displayed a license plate that belonged to another vehicle. The driver said the plate was registered to his old vehicle. He was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.

Stored vehicle

8:45 a.m., Feb. 27, Seymour Street at Main Street

A car was towed after overstaying the spot’s 72-hour parking rule.

Suspended license

5:28 a.m., Feb. 27, Highway 1 at Grandview Boulevard

Deputies stopped a driver who was found driving with a suspended license. The driver was cited and released.

Theft

Feb. 1, 500 block California Avenue

Between July 7, 2020, and Feb. 1, someone stole a license plate from a horse trailer. There were no leads.

Montara

Drunken driving

8 p.m., March 4, Cabrillo Highway at Gray Whale Cove

The California Highway Patrol investigated someone they thought might be intoxicated.

Moss Beach

Theft

3 a.m., March 2, 2000 block Vallemar Street

Someone reported a stolen motorcycle. There were no leads.

Unincorporated

Suspended license

2:43 a.m., March 1, San Mateo Road at Quarry Road

Deputies stopped a driver who was found driving with a suspended license. The driver was cited and released.

Theft

3 p.m., March 1, 100 block Nasturtium Road

A local person said they were conned into selling an item worth $1,500 but didn’t receive payment for it. Deputies partnered with law enforcement in Richmond and Georgia to recover the item. The investigation is ongoing.

Vehicle tampering

9 a.m., March 4, 18000 block Skyline Boulevard

An owner said someone attempted to steal their car. There were no leads.

