Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
10:45 a.m., March 1, Naomi Patridge Trail
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Maria Essiemay Gaytan, 26, of Half Moon Bay, who was on search and seizure probation. Deputies also found she had a felony warrant out of the Sheriff’s Office and possessed a controlled substance. She was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.
False registration
6:54 p.m., March 5, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies found a driver displayed a license plate that belonged to another vehicle. The driver said the plate was registered to his old vehicle. He was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.
Stored vehicle
8:45 a.m., Feb. 27, Seymour Street at Main Street
A car was towed after overstaying the spot’s 72-hour parking rule.
Suspended license
5:28 a.m., Feb. 27, Highway 1 at Grandview Boulevard
Deputies stopped a driver who was found driving with a suspended license. The driver was cited and released.
Theft
Feb. 1, 500 block California Avenue
Between July 7, 2020, and Feb. 1, someone stole a license plate from a horse trailer. There were no leads.
Montara
Drunken driving
8 p.m., March 4, Cabrillo Highway at Gray Whale Cove
The California Highway Patrol investigated someone they thought might be intoxicated.
Moss Beach
Theft
3 a.m., March 2, 2000 block Vallemar Street
Someone reported a stolen motorcycle. There were no leads.
Unincorporated
Suspended license
2:43 a.m., March 1, San Mateo Road at Quarry Road
Deputies stopped a driver who was found driving with a suspended license. The driver was cited and released.
Theft
3 p.m., March 1, 100 block Nasturtium Road
A local person said they were conned into selling an item worth $1,500 but didn’t receive payment for it. Deputies partnered with law enforcement in Richmond and Georgia to recover the item. The investigation is ongoing.
Vehicle tampering
9 a.m., March 4, 18000 block Skyline Boulevard
An owner said someone attempted to steal their car. There were no leads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.