Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
6:45 a.m., May 27, Laurel Avenue at Jenna Lane
Deputies contacted a man who had three outstanding misdemeanor warrants and say they found him in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The man was transported and booked into the San Mateo County jail.
11:15 p.m., May 27, Main Street at Stone Pine Road
Deputies contacted a man whom they say had a usable amount of methamphetamine. He was cited and released without incident.
7:24 p.m., May 28, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped a man who had an outstanding warrant. When deputies searched him, they said he had a glass pipe and suspected methamphetamine.
Warrant
1:33 a.m., May 30, Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was cited on a promise to appear and released from the scene.
El Granada
Grand theft
June 1, 100 block Sea Ranch Avenue
Sometimes between May 29 to June 1, someone stole a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius. The victim estimated the cost of the catalytic converter at approximately $3,000.
Vehicle burglary
7:50 p.m., May 29, Coronado Street at N. Cabrillo Highway
Sometime between 7:32 p.m. and 7:50 p.m., someone smashed the rear passenger window of a vehicle. The suspect stole a purse containing miscellaneous items. The owner estimated the loss and damage at approximately $1,283.
Princeton
Burglary
May 30, 200 block Yale Avenue
Deputies reported on May 31 that someone cut the locks off several storage units between May 29 and May 30. At the time of this report, it's unknown whether anything was taken.
Grand theft
11:30 a.m., May 30, 100 block Johnson Pier
Someone stole a bicycle that was unlocked in front of the victim’s workplace. The theft was captured on video security cameras. The suspect fled the scene on the victim’s bicycle and wasn’t located.
Tampering
May 28, 300 block Harvard Avenue
Deputies took a report on May 31 after a commercial fisherman willfully removed without the owner’s consent multiple crab pots that were set on the ocean floor.
