Half Moon Bay

Controlled substance

6:45 a.m., May 27, Laurel Avenue at Jenna Lane

Deputies contacted a man who had three outstanding misdemeanor warrants and say they found him in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The man was transported and booked into the San Mateo County jail.

11:15 p.m., May 27, Main Street at Stone Pine Road

Deputies contacted a man whom they say had a usable amount of methamphetamine. He was cited and released without incident.

7:24 p.m., May 28, 500 block Kelly Avenue

Deputies stopped a man who had an outstanding warrant. When deputies searched him, they said he had a glass pipe and suspected methamphetamine.

Warrant

1:33 a.m., May 30, Naomi Patridge Trail

Deputies stopped a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was cited on a promise to appear and released from the scene.

El Granada

Grand theft

June 1, 100 block Sea Ranch Avenue

Sometimes between May 29 to June 1, someone stole a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius. The victim estimated the cost of the catalytic converter at approximately $3,000.

Vehicle burglary

7:50 p.m., May 29, Coronado Street at N. Cabrillo Highway

Sometime between 7:32 p.m. and 7:50 p.m., someone smashed the rear passenger window of a vehicle. The suspect stole a purse containing miscellaneous items. The owner estimated the loss and damage at approximately $1,283.

Princeton

Burglary

May 30, 200 block Yale Avenue

Deputies reported on May 31 that someone cut the locks off several storage units between May 29 and May 30. At the time of this report, it's unknown whether anything was taken.

Grand theft

11:30 a.m., May 30, 100 block Johnson Pier

Someone stole a bicycle that was unlocked in front of the victim’s workplace. The theft was captured on video security cameras. The suspect fled the scene on the victim’s bicycle and wasn’t located.

Tampering

May 28, 300 block Harvard Avenue

Deputies took a report on May 31 after a commercial fisherman willfully removed without the owner’s consent multiple crab pots that were set on the ocean floor.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories