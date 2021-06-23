Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
11:13 p.m., June 9, S. Cabrillo Highway at Kelly Avenue
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a male driver. They suspected he had a narcotic paraphernalia pipe in the vehicle. A female passenger said the drugs were hers, and a record check revealed she had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Both subjects were cited and released at the scene.
Grand theft
6 p.m., June 8, 100 block San Mateo Road
A deputy took a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle parked in a parking lot. The value of the catalytic converter was approximately $3,000.
Suspended license
7:02 p.m., June 15, 100 block Poplar Street
Deputies stopped a driver who had a suspended license. The record check also revealed the driver did not have a required alcohol ignition interlock device installed in his car.
Warrant
12:16 a.m., June 11, S. Cabrillo Highway at Fairway Drive
Deputies pulled over Jorge Martinez, a 23-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, for riding his bicycle with no lights. After finding suspected paraphernalia, a record check revealed that Martinez had two outstanding felony warrants out of the San Mateo Sheriff’s Office. Martinez was arrested and booked in the San Mateo County jail for the warrants. He was also issued a citation on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance and giving a false name to a peace officer.
10:41 a.m., June 12, 400 block Cypress Avenue
Deputies contacted a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was issued a citation with a promise to appear and released from the scene without incident.
1:47 a.m., June 13, S. Cabrillo Highway at Miramontes Point Road
Deputies stopped a male driver who had multiple warrants out of Santa Cruz County. He was issued citations with a promise to appear for his warrants and released from the scene without incident.
Moss Beach
Theft
3:38 p.m., June 10 — June 13, 500 block California Avenue
Deputies took a report of a rear license plate that was stolen from a vehicle.
