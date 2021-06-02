Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
12:39 a.m., May 20, 300 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped two subjects, one of whom allegedly had an unlawful substance. The subject was issued a citation and was released from the scene.
11:15 p.m., May 26, S. Cabrillo Highway at Miramontes Point Road
Deputies stopped a female driver who was on probation. They searched the vehicle and found suspected methamphetamine and a stun gun. The subject was cited and released on a promise to appear.
Drunken driving
11:32 p.m., May 20, 100 block Higgins Canyon Road
Deputies arrested a man determined to be driving while drunk. He was issued a citation and was released to First Chance.
Grand theft
May 10 — May 11, 600 block Myrtle Street
On May 24, deputies took a report from the owner of a Toyota Prius who said his catalytic converter was stolen. The cost of damage was $2,823.98.
Moss Beach
Battery
7:26 p.m., May 22, 100 block Retiro Lane
Two subjects fought, and one subject was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Neither party requested prosecution.
Pescadero
Drunken driving
2:35 p.m., May 25, Cabrillo Highway at Bean Hollow Road
Deputies responded to a report of a male driver passed out in his vehicle that was blocking the road. They said the driver displayed objective signs of being under the influence of alcohol and contacted California Highway Patrol for DUI investigation.
