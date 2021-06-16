Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
9:21 a.m., June 4, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Richard Avila, a 36-year-old Half Moon Bay man, who had an outstanding felony warrant issued by San Mateo County Probation Department. He was booked into the San Mateo County jail on the warrant and cited for possession of a controlled substance.
Drunken driving
12:51 a.m., June 5, Third Avenue at Filbert Street
Deputies stopped a driver who they said was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver was placed through a series of sobriety tests, cited and released to First Chance without incident.
12:45 a.m., June 8, Cabrillo Highway at Redondo Beach Road
Deputies said they observed a vehicle that had been in a solo traffic collision. The 18-year-old male driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was not seriously injured but he was transported to the hospital for a complaint of pain. The report will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office for prosecution.
Shoplifting
12:20 p.m., June 4, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies arrested a man suspected of shoplifting at a grocery store. The loss was approximately $254. He was found with the stolen property and open containers of alcohol, deputies said. He was booked in the San Mateo County jail without incident.
Vandalism
5:30 p.m., June 6, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies took a report of a subject who used a knife to puncture two tires on the victim's bicycle. The victim signed a citizen’s arrest form.
Warrant
8:57 a.m., June 6, 400 block Capistrano Road
Deputies contacted a woman who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. She was cited and released on a promise to appear.
11:46 p.m., June 4, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a male driver who had a suspended license and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Santa Clara County. The man was cited and released from the scene on a promise to appear.
11:35 a.m., June 6, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies contacted a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant was confirmed, and the man was cited and released on a promise to appear.
El Granada
Drunken driving
11:56 p.m., June 8, N. Cabrillo Highway at Coronado Street
Deputies stopped a female driver who they said was drunk. It was later determined that the woman was also involved in a hit-and-run. She was cited and released to First Chance.
Montara
Burglary
3:30 p.m., June 9, 8100 block Cabrillo Highway
Sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., someone broke a car window and stole a backpack containing a laptop and other miscellaneous items. The estimated loss was $1,130.
Unincorporated
Controlled substance
12:45 a.m., June 5, 6000 block Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a driver who had a suspended license and narcotics. The subject was cited on a promise to appear and released from the scene without incident.
Drunken driving
1:50 a.m., June 6, Coral Reef Avenue at Sonora Avenue
Deputies stopped a driver who they said showed objective signs of alcohol intoxication. The subject was placed through a series of sobriety tests, cited on promise to appear and released to First Chance.
Warrant
12:45 p.m., June 6, Highway 1 at Capistrano Road
Deputies stopped a speeding driver who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and was driving on a suspended license. The subject was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County jail on the outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
