Half Moon Bay
Burglary
7:43 p.m., June 24, 200 block San Mateo Road
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a burglary after a woman reported $590 of miscellaneous items stolen from a locked storage shed next to her residence.
Controlled substance
12:16 a.m., June 26, Third Avenue at Poplar Street
Deputies stopped a male driver who was on probation and said to be driving with a suspended license. The front passenger had a suspected controlled substance. The passenger was cited and released from the scene without incident. The driver was placed under arrest and was booked into the San Mateo County jail.
Drunken driving
12:54 a.m., June 22. Second Avenue at Grove Street
Deputies stopped a female driver who they said displayed objective signs of alcohol intoxication. After taking sobriety tests, the woman was arrested for driving under the influence and booked in the San Mateo County jail.
Warrant
12:30 a.m., June 25, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Redwood City Police Department. He was cited on a promise to appear and released from the scene without incident.
Montara
Vandalism
11 p.m. – 6 a.m., June 27 –28, 8400 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Someone painted black graffiti on a building.
Moss Beach
Warrant
6:57 p.m., June 26, 100 block Derecho Street
Deputies stopped a driver who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was cited on a promise to appear and released without incident.
7:40 p.m., June 28, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a woman who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo Sheriff’s Office. She was cited and released from the scene with a promise to appear.
La Honda
Deadly weapon
6:52 p.m., June 29, 8700 block La Honda Road
Deputies took the statement of someone who reported an unknown suspect brandishing a gun. The suspect left the scene prior to the deputies’ arrival.
Warrant
2:16 p.m., June 26, 100 block Pope Road
While deputies investigated a possible burglary, a record check revealed one of the parties to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of San Francisco County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County jail for the warrant
