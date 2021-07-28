Half Moon Bay
Hit-and-run
3:05 p.m., July 18, S. Cabrillo Highway at Frenchmans Creek Road
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies reported a car crash and said the driver at fault did not stop and exchange information as required by law. They identified the suspected vehicle but not the driver.
Theft
July 4 to July 15, 600 block Main Street
On July 19, two individuals reported that they had been victims of identity theft after someone accessed their bank accounts and stole several thousand dollars in a nearly two-week span.
Warrant
2:28 a.m., July 15, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a subject who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the Sheriff’s Office. The subject was cited and released on a promise to appear.
2:52 p.m., July 15, Naomi Partridge Trail
Deputies stopped a subject who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Sheriff’s Office. The subject was cited and released on a promise to appear.
4:24 p.m., July 16, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a person who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the Sheriff’s Office. He was cited and released on a promise to appear.
11:08 a.m., July 19, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies contacted a man who had two active misdemeanor warrants from the Sheriff’s Office. He was cited and released without incident.
Princeton
Warrant
6:38 p.m., July 17, N. Cabrillo Highway at Capistrano Road
Deputies stopped a woman who had an outstanding Sheriff’s Office warrant. She was cited and released from the scene on a promise to appear.
Unincorporated
Battery
5:56 p.m., July 18, 600 block Marine Boulevard
Deputies responded to a report of a physical altercation between family members. Both parties refused to press charges on one another.
Protective order
8:25 p.m., July 18, 300 block San Juan Avenue
Deputies arrested a suspect who reportedly made a contact that violated a served temporary restraining order.
