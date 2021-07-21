Half Moon Bay
Battery
2:50 p.m., July 14, 500 block Spruce Street
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports from a woman who claimed her adult son asked her for money, broke down her door and took her cellphone to prevent her from calling law enforcement. Deputies ultimately contacted the suspect and he was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County jail.
Burglary
4:40 p.m., July 7, 11600 block San Mateo Road
Someone broke the passenger window of a vehicle and stole a purse.
Shoplifting
2:04 p.m., July 9, 100 block Main Street
Someone entered a hardware store and stole $502 worth of merchandise. The suspect and vehicle were captured via CCTV cameras fleeing the area.
Warrant
12:38 p.m., July 10, Pescadero Creek Road at Stage Road
Deputies stopped a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was placed under arrest and booked into the San Mateo County jail for the outstanding warrant and being in possession of false government identification.
7:04 p.m., July 14, 100 block Highway 1
Deputies contacted a man and woman in a parking lot. The woman was identified as Ana Becerril, a 22-year-old from Newark, who had an outstanding felony warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. During a vehicle search, multiple checks and credit cards were found in the subject's vehicle. Becerril reportedly gave a false name to deputies and was booked into the San Mateo County jail. The male subject was cited and released on a promise to appear.
La Honda
Theft
12 p.m., July 10, 100 Block of Redwood Drive
Deputies took a report of an unknown suspect who reportedly stole a chainsaw from the easement of a victim’s property. The owner estimated the value of the chainsaw at $150.
Unincorporated
Theft
8:45 p.m., July 9, 300 block Martin’s Beach Road
Deputies took a report of someone going through mailboxes. The main was found on the other side of the driveway.
Warrant
1:56 p.m., July 9, 100 block Johnson Pier
Deputies arrested Jason Pennett, 46, of San Carlos, who had an outstanding felony parole warrant issued by the state. Pennett was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County jail without incident.
