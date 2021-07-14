Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
8:55 a.m., July 3, 100 block Cabrillo Highway
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies searched a homeless encampment and ran a probationary record check on a subject to find an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. After searching the subject, deputies said they found suspected controlled substance and paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
7:41 p.m., July 4, 100 block Stone Pine Road
Deputies searched the homeless encampment again and this time a probationary search of a woman revealed possession of fireworks without a permit and controlled substance paraphernalia containing a controlled substance. The subject was cited and released on a promise to appear.
Grand theft
4:30 p.m., July 3, 4000 block Miramontes Point Road
Deputies responded at 9:53 p.m. to a report of possible theft at a hotel. The victim reported a loss of $1,059 from items stolen from his hotel room.
Public intoxication
5:45 p.m., July 6, San Mateo Road N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies responded to a business on the report of a man showing signs of public intoxication and causing a disturbance. The subject was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Suspended license
1:46 a.m., July 7, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped a driver who had a suspended license. He was cited on a promise to appear and released from the scene. The passenger was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was transported to First Chance.
Warrant
6:19 a.m., July 5, 400 block Cypress Avenue
Deputies stopped a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was cited on a promise to appear and released without incident.
9:20 a.m., July 6, 200 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped a man who had an active warrant from the Sheriff’s Office. After searching him, deputies said they found a suspected controlled substance. He was cited on a promise to appear for both violations and released from the scene without incident.
Moss Beach
Fraud
6:15 a.m., July 1, 100 block Beach Way
Deputies took a report of suspected fraud from an online scam. The victim reported a loss of $7,660.
Unincorporated
Fireworks
12:01 a.m., July 5, S. Cabrillo Highway at Dehoff Canyon Road
Deputies cited five subjects for lighting illegal fireworks and violating a county ordinance. All five were released from the scene without incident.
