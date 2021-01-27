  1. Home
Half Moon Bay

Controlled substance

2:28 a.m., Jan. 18, 200 block San Mateo Road

A man whose car was parked at the entrance of a gas station was found with narcotics, according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies. He was cited and released.

1:57 a.m., Jan. 19, Main Street at San Mateo Road

Deputies stopped someone for allegedly driving with marijuana.

Public intoxication

12:18 a.m., Jan. 24, 100 block Erin Lane

Deputies arrested someone who displayed signs of drunkenness. They were booked into county jail and released when sober.

Public nuisance

12:22 a.m., Jan. 16, 100 block San Mateo Road

Deputies cited a man for urinating in a public parking lot.

Towed vehicle

10:07 a.m., Jan. 21, 500 block Kelly Avenue

A vehicle was towed for overstaying the parking limit.

Montara

DUI

11:55 p.m., Jan. 23, 100 block Montara State Beach

During a traffic stop, deputies say a driver was found to be intoxicated. California Highway Patrol officers made the arrest.

Moss Beach

Fraud

2 p.m., Jan. 19, 700 block Kelmore Street

A resident reported being scammed out of $5,000. There are no leads.

