El Granada
Missing person
10 p.m., Jan. 8, 100 block El Granada Boulevard
An adult female was reported missing.
Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
1:47 p.m., Jan. 11, 200 block Pilarcitos Avenue
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint of a family disturbance. At the home, the deputies arrested a man who had an outstanding warrant and possessed narcotics.
1:06 a.m., Jan. 13, S. Cabrillo Highway at Miramontes Point Road
Deputies arrested a man who appeared to be driving while drunk and for possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was booked into county jail.
Theft
Jan. 7, 600 block Myrtle Street
In November 2020, someone stole a check from a senior resident and attempted to cash the check in Vallejo.
Moss Beach
Arson
7:35 p.m, Jan. 11, Airport Street at La Granada
Deputies responded along with the Coastside Fire Protection District to a vessel on fire. Investigators were unable to determine the source of the fire.
Pescadero
Burglary
4:30 p.m., Jan. 13, 100 block Pescadero Creek Road
Someone smashed a car window and stole an electronic tablet worth $600. There were no leads.
