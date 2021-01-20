  1. Home
El Granada

Missing person

10 p.m., Jan. 8, 100 block El Granada Boulevard

An adult female was reported missing.

Half Moon Bay

Controlled substance

1:47 p.m., Jan. 11, 200 block Pilarcitos Avenue

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint of a family disturbance. At the home, the deputies arrested a man who had an outstanding warrant and possessed narcotics.

1:06 a.m., Jan. 13, S. Cabrillo Highway at Miramontes Point Road

Deputies arrested a man who appeared to be driving while drunk and for possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was booked into county jail.

Theft

Jan. 7, 600 block Myrtle Street

In November 2020, someone stole a check from a senior resident and attempted to cash the check in Vallejo.

Moss Beach

Arson

7:35 p.m, Jan. 11, Airport Street at La Granada

Deputies responded along with the Coastside Fire Protection District to a vessel on fire. Investigators were unable to determine the source of the fire.

Pescadero

Burglary

4:30 p.m., Jan. 13, 100 block Pescadero Creek Road

Someone smashed a car window and stole an electronic tablet worth $600. There were no leads.

