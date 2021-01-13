  1. Home
El Granada

DUI

7:04 p.m., Jan. 5, 400 block Alhambra Avenue

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies reported a driver displayed signs of being drunk. The California Highway Patrol took over the investigation.

Half Moon Bay

Controlled substance

11:07 p.m., Jan 3., Third Avenue at Filbert Street

Deputies reportedly saw a controlled substance inside a man’s car. During a search, the driver claimed that the substance was his. Deputies also said the man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into Maguire Correctional Facility and released when sober.

7:14 p.m., Jan. 4, 200 block Pilarcitos Avenue

Deputies cited a man suspected to be in possession of a controlled substance.

DUI

6:29 p.m., Jan. 8, N. Cabrillo Highway at San Mateo Road

Deputies stopped a driver who reportedly displayed signs of being drunk. He failed the sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. He was booked into Maguire Correctional Facility and the vehicle was towed.

Montara

Burglary

12:30 a.m., Dec. 2, 400 block Eighth Street

Someone entered a home under construction and took about $13,465 worth of construction tools. There are no leads.

Moss Beach

Burglary

12:00 a.m., Jan. 7, 400 block Virginia Avenue

Someone forcibly entered a parked 1995 Mazda Miata and stole the car’s convertible top.

Suspended license

10:26 a.m., Jan. 4, Cabrillo Highway at Marine Boulevard

Deputies cited a man found to be driving with a suspended license. He was then released.

Pescadero

False identification

10:25 p.m., Jan.3, 2000 block Pescadero Creek Road

Deputies cited a man who falsely identified himself.

Princeton

Stolen vehicle recovered

1:30 a.m., Jan. 5, 100 block Johnson Pier

A vehicle that was suspected to have been stolen from Broadmoor was found submerged at the harbor launch ramp. The San Mateo County Dive Team was called in to recover the vehicle.

Unincorporated

Identity theft

2:08 p.m., Jan. 8, 100 block Pear Orchard Way

A local resident reported that someone used his identity when making a deal with a debt collector. Now the debt collector is asking the victim to make the payments.

Towed vehicle

10:27 a.m., Jan. 6, Cabrillo Highway at White House Canyon Road

Deputies towed a vehicle for registration that was expired for more than six months.

Weapon possession

10:05 p.m., Jan.8, Cabrillo Highway at Tunitas Creek Road

A man carrying a switchblade knife in his car was cited and released.

