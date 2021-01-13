El Granada
DUI
7:04 p.m., Jan. 5, 400 block Alhambra Avenue
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies reported a driver displayed signs of being drunk. The California Highway Patrol took over the investigation.
Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
11:07 p.m., Jan 3., Third Avenue at Filbert Street
Deputies reportedly saw a controlled substance inside a man’s car. During a search, the driver claimed that the substance was his. Deputies also said the man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into Maguire Correctional Facility and released when sober.
7:14 p.m., Jan. 4, 200 block Pilarcitos Avenue
Deputies cited a man suspected to be in possession of a controlled substance.
DUI
6:29 p.m., Jan. 8, N. Cabrillo Highway at San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped a driver who reportedly displayed signs of being drunk. He failed the sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. He was booked into Maguire Correctional Facility and the vehicle was towed.
Montara
Burglary
12:30 a.m., Dec. 2, 400 block Eighth Street
Someone entered a home under construction and took about $13,465 worth of construction tools. There are no leads.
Moss Beach
Burglary
12:00 a.m., Jan. 7, 400 block Virginia Avenue
Someone forcibly entered a parked 1995 Mazda Miata and stole the car’s convertible top.
Suspended license
10:26 a.m., Jan. 4, Cabrillo Highway at Marine Boulevard
Deputies cited a man found to be driving with a suspended license. He was then released.
Pescadero
False identification
10:25 p.m., Jan.3, 2000 block Pescadero Creek Road
Deputies cited a man who falsely identified himself.
Princeton
Stolen vehicle recovered
1:30 a.m., Jan. 5, 100 block Johnson Pier
A vehicle that was suspected to have been stolen from Broadmoor was found submerged at the harbor launch ramp. The San Mateo County Dive Team was called in to recover the vehicle.
Unincorporated
Identity theft
2:08 p.m., Jan. 8, 100 block Pear Orchard Way
A local resident reported that someone used his identity when making a deal with a debt collector. Now the debt collector is asking the victim to make the payments.
Towed vehicle
10:27 a.m., Jan. 6, Cabrillo Highway at White House Canyon Road
Deputies towed a vehicle for registration that was expired for more than six months.
Weapon possession
10:05 p.m., Jan.8, Cabrillo Highway at Tunitas Creek Road
A man carrying a switchblade knife in his car was cited and released.
