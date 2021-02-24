El Granada
Fraud
Feb. 18, 300 block Santa Maria Avenue
A resident reported transferring $1,500 into gift cards and then giving them to someone that turned out to be a scammer. There are no leads.
Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
11:25 p.m., Feb. 21, Oak Avenue at Pilarcitos Avenue
During a traffic stop, San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested someone for possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The person was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.
Suspended license
10:08 a.m., Feb. 18, 200 block S. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a person found driving with a suspended license and with a prior drunken driving charge. The driver was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.
Drunken driving
10:10 p.m., Feb. 21, 100 block Amesport Landing
Deputies stopped Jesus Leonel Cisneros Gonzalez, 25, of Half Moon Bay, whom they said appeared to be drunk. He was also found to have a suspended driver’s license and a prior DUI felony conviction. Deputies arrested him after he failed a series of sobriety tests. He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Fraud
10:30 a.m., Feb. 18, 100 block Sand Dollar Court
A woman said someone called her, asking to deposit $2,000 into an ATM using a specific four-digit deposit code. She later realized it was a scam. There were no leads.
Threats
8:55 a.m., Feb. 18, 500 block Kelly Avenue
During an argument, a woman threatened to harm another woman. The woman who lodged the threat left the scene and deputies were unable to locate her.
Theft
12 a.m., Feb. 17, 100 block Seymour Street
Someone stole 12 wheels from three different vehicles, resulting in a total loss of $12,000. There were no leads.
Warrant
5:13 a.m., Feb. 18, Main Street at Lewis Foster Drive
Deputies arrested a man with two outstanding arrest warrants out of Mountain View. The man was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.
Unincorporated
Suspended license
12:08 a.m., Feb.19, Sonora Avenue at Coral Reef Avenue
Deputies stopped a man found driving with a suspended license and a prior drunken driving charge. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
Warrant
10:15 p.m., Feb. 18, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies arrested a man with an outstanding warrant out of the county sheriff’s office. He was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.
10:36 p.m., Feb. 18, Highway 1 at Cypress Avenue
Deputies arrested a man for having an outstanding warrant out of the Redwood City Police Department. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.