El Granada

Fraud

Feb. 18, 300 block Santa Maria Avenue

A resident reported transferring $1,500 into gift cards and then giving them to someone that turned out to be a scammer. There are no leads.

Half Moon Bay

Controlled substance

11:25 p.m., Feb. 21, Oak Avenue at Pilarcitos Avenue

During a traffic stop, San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested someone for possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The person was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.

Suspended license

10:08 a.m., Feb. 18, 200 block S. Cabrillo Highway

Deputies stopped a person found driving with a suspended license and with a prior drunken driving charge. The driver was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.

Drunken driving

10:10 p.m., Feb. 21, 100 block Amesport Landing

Deputies stopped Jesus Leonel Cisneros Gonzalez, 25, of Half Moon Bay, whom they said appeared to be drunk. He was also found to have a suspended driver’s license and a prior DUI felony conviction. Deputies arrested him after he failed a series of sobriety tests. He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.

Fraud

10:30 a.m., Feb. 18, 100 block Sand Dollar Court

A woman said someone called her, asking to deposit $2,000 into an ATM using a specific four-digit deposit code. She later realized it was a scam. There were no leads.

Threats

8:55 a.m., Feb. 18, 500 block Kelly Avenue

During an argument, a woman threatened to harm another woman. The woman who lodged the threat left the scene and deputies were unable to locate her.

Theft

12 a.m., Feb. 17, 100 block Seymour Street

Someone stole 12 wheels from three different vehicles, resulting in a total loss of $12,000. There were no leads.

Warrant

5:13 a.m., Feb. 18, Main Street at Lewis Foster Drive

Deputies arrested a man with two outstanding arrest warrants out of Mountain View. The man was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.

Unincorporated

Suspended license

12:08 a.m., Feb.19, Sonora Avenue at Coral Reef Avenue

Deputies stopped a man found driving with a suspended license and a prior drunken driving charge. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

Warrant

10:15 p.m., Feb. 18, 100 block San Mateo Road

Deputies arrested a man with an outstanding warrant out of the county sheriff’s office. He was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.

10:36 p.m., Feb. 18, Highway 1 at Cypress Avenue

Deputies arrested a man for having an outstanding warrant out of the Redwood City Police Department. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

