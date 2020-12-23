  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories
  3. Police Log

El Granada

Warrant

8:04 a.m., Dec. 18, 1000 block Sonora Avenue

San Mateo County deputies cited Abel Antonio Cabral, 59, of Half Moon Bay, who was found with an outstanding felony warrant issued by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Half Moon Bay

Controlled substance

12:27 a.m., Dec. 17, 600 block Kelly Avenue

Deputies arrested a woman for trespassing. She was found with narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Deputies transported her to First Chance. She was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.

Drug paraphernalia

1:05 p.m., Dec. 16, 600 block Kelly Avenue

Deputies cited a woman for possessing drug paraphernalia. The woman had two active misdemeanor warrants out of Pleasanton and Menlo Park police departments. She was released on a promise to appear in court.

Under the influence

5:26 p.m., Dec. 17, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway

Deputies investigated a man who was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into San Mateo County jail.

Pescadero

Fraud

Dec. 11, 500 block North Street

A man was scammed out of about $410 after he sent money to an unknown person out of the country who told him he won the lottery. By the time the victim realized it was a scam, he had provided his personal information.

Unincorporated

Under the influence

12:53 a.m., Dec. 18, 100 block Tunitas Creek Road

Deputies arrested someone who reportedly had methamphetamine and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. They were cited and released.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments