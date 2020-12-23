El Granada
Warrant
8:04 a.m., Dec. 18, 1000 block Sonora Avenue
San Mateo County deputies cited Abel Antonio Cabral, 59, of Half Moon Bay, who was found with an outstanding felony warrant issued by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
12:27 a.m., Dec. 17, 600 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies arrested a woman for trespassing. She was found with narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Deputies transported her to First Chance. She was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.
Drug paraphernalia
1:05 p.m., Dec. 16, 600 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies cited a woman for possessing drug paraphernalia. The woman had two active misdemeanor warrants out of Pleasanton and Menlo Park police departments. She was released on a promise to appear in court.
Under the influence
5:26 p.m., Dec. 17, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies investigated a man who was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into San Mateo County jail.
Pescadero
Fraud
Dec. 11, 500 block North Street
A man was scammed out of about $410 after he sent money to an unknown person out of the country who told him he won the lottery. By the time the victim realized it was a scam, he had provided his personal information.
Unincorporated
Under the influence
12:53 a.m., Dec. 18, 100 block Tunitas Creek Road
Deputies arrested someone who reportedly had methamphetamine and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. They were cited and released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.