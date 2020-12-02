  1. Home
Half Moon Bay

Drugs

11:49 p.m., Nov. 25, 3900 block Lobitos Creek Road

A Half Moon Bay man was arrested for possessing methamphetamine. San Mateo County deputies caught him during a traffic enforcement stop. He was cited and released. His case will be prosecuted by the district attorney.

2:52 p.m., Nov. 25, 100 block Bloom Lane

Jesus Manuel Acostapasos, 27, of Half Moon Bay was caught with a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine and a scale in his backpack. He tried to run away from deputies during the search but was quickly detained and arrested. He was booked into county jail.

Missing person

4:34 p.m., Nov. 26., 500 block Kelly Avenue

A woman reported that her son was missing. Her calls to him went unanswered for four weeks.

Montara

Grand theft

5 a.m., Nov. 25, 300 block Third Street

An unknown suspect stole a catalytic converter worth approximately $2,500. There were no leads.

Moss Beach

Towed vehicle

8:47 a.m., Nov. 24, 800 block Airport Street

Deputies located a stolen vehicle. The car was towed after the registered owner did not respond to deputies’ calls.

