Half Moon Bay

Grand theft

6:31 p.m. Dec. 7, 400 block Central Avenue

An unknown suspect made several fraudulent purchases totaling $2,000 using someone’s state unemployment debit card. The purchases were made overseas. The victim is trying to recover the funds. There are no leads.

Misdemeanor warrant

9:13 a.m., Dec. 6, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies found a man with three outstanding arrest warrants. He was cited and released on the promise to appear in court.

Traffic accident

3:04 p.m., Dec. 9, N. Cabrillo Highway at Frenchmans Creek

A traffic collision in the city resulted in minor injuries.

Unincorporated

DUI

7:49 a.m., Dec. 11, 12400 block San Mateo Road

Deputies responded to a man who appeared to be under the influence and unable to care for himself. He was booked at the Maguire Correctional Facility and released when he was sober.

