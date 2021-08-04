Half Moon Bay
Battery
5:50 p.m., July 27, 200 block S. Cabrillo Highway
A man reported he was the victim of a battery when an unknown male juvenile struck him. The victim did not sustain any visible injuries and refused medical attention.
DUI
1:31 p.m., July 24, 700 block Main Street
Deputies stopped a male driver who they said was not wearing his seatbelt. They found he was operating a vehicle without his license. The record check also revealed the driver did not have a required alcohol ignition interlock device installed in his car.
Grand theft
9:20 a.m., July 25, 600 block Filbert Street
Deputies responded to a report of a stolen catalytic converter worth approximately $3,000.
Theft
3:25 p.m., July 20, 0-100 block Miramontes Point Road
Deputies reported someone stole a Rolex watch from a golf bag at a golf course.
8 a.m., June 27, 500 block Purisima Street
Some stole a propane soldering torch from the bed of a pickup truck.
Traffic accident
6:03 p.m., July 23, Filbert Street at S. Cabrillo Highway
One driver sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.
Montara
Theft
July 14, 300 block 13th Street
Deputies took a report of credit fraud of approximately $5,300.
Pescadero
Stolen vehicle
6:25 p.m., Whitehouse Canyon Road at Cabrillo Highway
Deputies arrested a man standing next to a stolen vehicle. After searching the vehicle, deputies said they found suspected stolen mail and a methamphetamine pipe. He was booked in the San Mateo County jail.
La Honda
Warrant
2:58 a.m., July 25, 0-100 block Entrada Way
Deputies stopped a woman who had an outstanding warrant out of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. She was cited and released from the scene on a promise to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.