Half Moon Bay

Burglary

11:45 a.m., July 31, 1500 block Hawser Lane

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary that occurred weeks earlier when unknown suspects ransacked a residence. It’s unknown how the suspects entered the residence.

Controlled substance

11:48 a.m., July 30, 300 block N. Cabrillo Highway

Deputies stopped a vehicle whose driver admitted to having drug paraphernalia in the car. Authorities say the passenger provided a false name and was found to be on probation and in possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was cited and released at the scene. The passenger was arrested and booked in the San Mateo County jail for a probation violation and drug charges.

7:37 a.m., July 31, 400 block Filbert Street

Deputies stopped a man who had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released from the scene without incident.

Drunken driving

12:06 a.m., July 31, 500 block Kelly Avenue

Deputies stopped a man who they said displayed objective signs of alcohol intoxication. He performed a series of sobriety tests, was arrested and booked in the San Mateo County jail.

1:17 a.m., July 31, 2600 block N. Cabrillo Highway

Deputies stopped a male driver who they said displayed objective signs of alcohol intoxication. He was arrested and booked at the Maguire Correctional Facility.

Suspended license

10:54 a.m., Aug. 4, 1800 block N. Cabrillo Highway

Deputies stopped and cited a man who was driving with a suspended license.

Vandalism

2:30 p.m., July 30, 0-100 block Martin’s Beach Road

Someone damaged the front fender of a victim's vehicle.

Warrant

11:28 a.m., July 30, N. Cabrillo Highway at San Mateo Road

Deputies contacted a man who had outstanding misdemeanor warrants out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County jail without incident.

Unincorporated

Drunken driving

10 p.m., Aug. 2, S. Cabrillo Highway at Stage Road

Deputies stopped a driver who they said displayed objective signs of alcohol intoxication. The California Highway Patrol was requested for a DUI investigation and the driver was arrested.

