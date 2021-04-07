  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories
  3. Police Log

Half Moon Bay

Burglary

4:47 p.m., March 30, 100 Block of N. Cabrillo Highway

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two subjects suspected of shoplifting at a local grocery store. Both were booked into San Mateo County jail. One subject was also cited on a warrant from the Santa Clara Police Department.

6 to 9:15 p.m., April 2, 400 Block of Kehoe Avenue

An unknown suspect smashed a car window but did not take anything.

Controlled substance

2:17 p.m., April 2, 100 Block of N. Cabrillo Highway

A man was arrested during a pedestrian stop. Records revealed he was on probation and subject to search and seizure. During a search, deputies located narcotics in the man’s pants pocket. He was cited and released on a promise to appear.

10:20 a.m., March 26, 100 Block of N. Cabrillo Highway

Deputies say they contacted a subject who was engaging in the use of a controlled substance. The subject was cited and released on a promise to appear.

Suspended license

4:04 a.m., March 29, 200 Block of Main Street

A driver was contacted via traffic enforcement stop and was said to be driving with a suspended license. The subject was cited on promise to appear.

Warrant

1:54 a.m., March 29, Purissima Street

Deputies arrested a person who had an outstanding felony warrant. The man, Jeyson Pineda Calderon, was booked into San Mateo County jail.

8:06 a.m., March 28, 400 Block of Filbert Street

Deputies cited a woman who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. She was released with a promise to appear.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments