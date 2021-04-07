Half Moon Bay
Burglary
4:47 p.m., March 30, 100 Block of N. Cabrillo Highway
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two subjects suspected of shoplifting at a local grocery store. Both were booked into San Mateo County jail. One subject was also cited on a warrant from the Santa Clara Police Department.
6 to 9:15 p.m., April 2, 400 Block of Kehoe Avenue
An unknown suspect smashed a car window but did not take anything.
Controlled substance
2:17 p.m., April 2, 100 Block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A man was arrested during a pedestrian stop. Records revealed he was on probation and subject to search and seizure. During a search, deputies located narcotics in the man’s pants pocket. He was cited and released on a promise to appear.
10:20 a.m., March 26, 100 Block of N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies say they contacted a subject who was engaging in the use of a controlled substance. The subject was cited and released on a promise to appear.
Suspended license
4:04 a.m., March 29, 200 Block of Main Street
A driver was contacted via traffic enforcement stop and was said to be driving with a suspended license. The subject was cited on promise to appear.
Warrant
1:54 a.m., March 29, Purissima Street
Deputies arrested a person who had an outstanding felony warrant. The man, Jeyson Pineda Calderon, was booked into San Mateo County jail.
8:06 a.m., March 28, 400 Block of Filbert Street
Deputies cited a woman who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. She was released with a promise to appear.
